BGMI LAN Masters 2022 full squads with players revealed

BGMI Masters Series 2022 has created a huge buzz in the gaming community (Image via Nodwin Gaming)
Samarjit Paul
ANALYST
Modified Jun 24, 2022 11:52 PM IST

The ongoing BGMI Masters Series is path-breaking, as it is the first esports tournament in India to be telecast live on television (Star Sports 2). The event has a huge prizepool of INR 1.5 crore, making it the biggest LAN tournament in Indian esports' history.

The most popular Tier-1 players will feature in the tournament, enriching its competitive nature. Players and fans across the country are rooting for their favorite superstars to perform on the grand stage.

How do the teams line up in the ongoing BGMI Masters Series LAN event?

The ongoing Masters Series LAN event sees 24 invited BGMI teams fighting in blisteringly intense matches to emerge as inaugural winners of the tournament. While multiple sides have been invited based on their Tier-1 status, some have received a place based on their amazing performances in the recently concluded BMPS 2022 Season 1.

Several teams have lined up their existing rosters. However, a few other teams have decided to pitch in an entirely new lineup. Here is a look at the 24 participating teams and their respective players.

  1. Team Soul - Omega, Goblin, Hector, and Akshat
  2. Team SoloMid - NinjaJOD, Aquanox, Wanted, and Blaze
  3. Orange Rock Esports - Jelly, Aditya, Aaru, and Attanki
  4. Team XO - Sensei, Snax, Punk, Fierce, and Immortal
  5. Global Esports - Manya, Joker, AJ, Rony, and Nakul
  6. Enigma Gaming - Eggy, Evo, Rexx, and Avii
  7. R Esports - Kanary, Rocksta, Jaadu, and Hero
  8. FS Esports - Clutch, K47, Hitman, Sting, and Explicit
  9. 7Sea Esports - Saraang, Spraygod, Savitar, Aladin, and Prince
  10. Team X Spark - ScoutOP, Mavi, SyedOP, Sayyam, Secret
  11. Hydra Official - Kyllo, Dynamite, Legend, Parv, and Jaxon
  12. GodLike Esports - Jonathan, Clutchgod, Zgod, Neyoo, and ShadowOG
  13. Hyderabad Hydras - Aceblack, Striker, Manty, MaxyOP, and Carry
  14. Chemin Esports - DeltaPG, Destro, Robin, Justin, and BopeDope
  15. Blind Esports - Williamz, Shadow, Rage, Zaddy, and Deadpool
  16. Team 8bit - Madman, Ultron, Juicy, Surya, and Beast
  17. Team Enigma Forever - Owais, 420OP, Maxkash, Paritosh, and Daljit
  18. Skylightz Gaming - Saumraj, Vexe, Gamlaboy, Xypex, and Pukar
  19. Team Insane Esports - Adi, Mac, Tsunami, Jazzy, and Param
  20. Revenant Esports - Paradox, Encore, Topdawg, and Kyoya
  21. Team Orangutan - AKOP, Ash, Drigger, Believe, and Wizzgod
  22. Nigma Galaxy - MJ, Dreams, Apollo, Wixxky, and Max
  23. Rivalry Esports - Sangwan, Smxkie, Nova, Slayer, and Admino
  24. Marcos Gaming - Dionysus, Ronak, Pavkilo, and Ghxsty

Although Snax is registered for the tournament, he will not be able to take part due to an arm injury.

Detailed schedule of the ongoing BGMI Masters Series 2022

The BGMI Masters Series will be a 22-day long tournament. It is underway with the Launch Week, which will be followed by two weeks of league stages and four days of Grand Finals.

Also Read Article Continues below

Here is a look at the detailed schedule of the ongoing BGMI LAN event:

First (Launch) Week

  • Matchdays - 24 to 26 June

Second Week

  • Qualifiers - 27 to 30 June
  • Weekly Finals - 1 to 3 July

Third Week

  • Qualifiers - 4 to 7 July
  • Weekly Finals - 8 to 10 July

Fourth Week

  • Grand Finals - 13 to 17 July

It is to be seen which invited esports team emerges victorious after the conclusion of the Grand Finals on 17 July.

