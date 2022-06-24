BGMI LAN Masters 2022 full squads with players revealed

The ongoing BGMI Masters Series is path-breaking, as it is the first esports tournament in India to be telecast live on television (Star Sports 2). The event has a huge prizepool of INR 1.5 crore, making it the biggest LAN tournament in Indian esports' history.

The most popular Tier-1 players will feature in the tournament, enriching its competitive nature. Players and fans across the country are rooting for their favorite superstars to perform on the grand stage.

How do the teams line up in the ongoing BGMI Masters Series LAN event?

The ongoing Masters Series LAN event sees 24 invited BGMI teams fighting in blisteringly intense matches to emerge as inaugural winners of the tournament. While multiple sides have been invited based on their Tier-1 status, some have received a place based on their amazing performances in the recently concluded BMPS 2022 Season 1.

Several teams have lined up their existing rosters. However, a few other teams have decided to pitch in an entirely new lineup. Here is a look at the 24 participating teams and their respective players.

Team Soul - Omega, Goblin, Hector, and Akshat Team SoloMid - NinjaJOD, Aquanox, Wanted, and Blaze Orange Rock Esports - Jelly, Aditya, Aaru, and Attanki Team XO - Sensei, Snax, Punk, Fierce, and Immortal Global Esports - Manya, Joker, AJ, Rony, and Nakul Enigma Gaming - Eggy, Evo, Rexx, and Avii R Esports - Kanary, Rocksta, Jaadu, and Hero FS Esports - Clutch, K47, Hitman, Sting, and Explicit 7Sea Esports - Saraang, Spraygod, Savitar, Aladin, and Prince Team X Spark - ScoutOP, Mavi, SyedOP, Sayyam, Secret Hydra Official - Kyllo, Dynamite, Legend, Parv, and Jaxon GodLike Esports - Jonathan, Clutchgod, Zgod, Neyoo, and ShadowOG Hyderabad Hydras - Aceblack, Striker, Manty, MaxyOP, and Carry Chemin Esports - DeltaPG, Destro, Robin, Justin, and BopeDope Blind Esports - Williamz, Shadow, Rage, Zaddy, and Deadpool Team 8bit - Madman, Ultron, Juicy, Surya, and Beast Team Enigma Forever - Owais, 420OP, Maxkash, Paritosh, and Daljit Skylightz Gaming - Saumraj, Vexe, Gamlaboy, Xypex, and Pukar Team Insane Esports - Adi, Mac, Tsunami, Jazzy, and Param Revenant Esports - Paradox, Encore, Topdawg, and Kyoya Team Orangutan - AKOP, Ash, Drigger, Believe, and Wizzgod Nigma Galaxy - MJ, Dreams, Apollo, Wixxky, and Max Rivalry Esports - Sangwan, Smxkie, Nova, Slayer, and Admino Marcos Gaming - Dionysus, Ronak, Pavkilo, and Ghxsty

Although Snax is registered for the tournament, he will not be able to take part due to an arm injury.

Detailed schedule of the ongoing BGMI Masters Series 2022

The BGMI Masters Series will be a 22-day long tournament. It is underway with the Launch Week, which will be followed by two weeks of league stages and four days of Grand Finals.

Here is a look at the detailed schedule of the ongoing BGMI LAN event:

First (Launch) Week

Matchdays - 24 to 26 June

Second Week

Qualifiers - 27 to 30 June

Weekly Finals - 1 to 3 July

Third Week

Qualifiers - 4 to 7 July

Weekly Finals - 8 to 10 July

Fourth Week

Grand Finals - 13 to 17 July

It is to be seen which invited esports team emerges victorious after the conclusion of the Grand Finals on 17 July.

