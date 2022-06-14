Top 5 MVPs in BGMI tournament BMPS 2022

The recently concluded BGMI tournament BMPS 2022 Season 1 was the biggest tournament in Indian esports history, with a prize pool of ₹2 crores. Sixteen qualified teams from the League Stages battled it out in 24 blisteringly intense matches.

Team Soul finished at the top, showing grit, determination, and consistency throughout the four days of the Grand Finals. However, several players have emerged as superstars due to their incredible performances in the tournament.

5 BGMI players with the best performances in the Grand Finals of BMPS 2022 Season 1

1) Goblin

Goblin's performances in the recent past have led casters to refer to him as "Godlin." Although he has usually been consistent in third-party tournaments and scrims, his performance in the recently concluded BMPS 2022 Season 1 was especially memorable.

Goblin created a new record by being the first player to reach 100 kills in an official tournament's League Stages.

Goblin also emerged as the 'MVP of the tournament' after consecutively being crowned the 'MVP of the day' three times. He ended the event accumulating 71 total finishes, which is the most by any player. He also won the 'Rampage Freak' award as he dealt a total of 13464 damage in 24 matches. The star also had an average survival time of 21.21 minutes.

Fans will now be looking forward to Goblin's performance at the PUBG Mobile World Invitationals.

2) Eggy

It is not often that the IGL of an esports team features in the MVP list of a tournament. Eggy's excellent performance in the Grand Finals of BMPS 2022 Season 1 has helped Enigma Gaming finish in the third position on the points table.

Eggy also emerged as the MVP of Day 1 of the Grand Finals. Furthermore, he also had 15 solo finishes on Day 4.

The star outplayed 50 opponents and dealt a total damage of 10151. On top of this, he had a survival time of 20.32 minutes, which placed him second on the MVP leaderboard.

3) Akshat

Akshat is the epitome of consistency, and his performance was a key reason behind Team Soul finishing at the top of the podium, garnering 335 points in four days. After a successful League Stage performance, the lone ranger also had an excellent outing in the Grand Finals of the BGMI tournament.

He played 23 matches and outplayed 40 enemies in total. The ace assaulter also dealt a total damage of 8237. However, it is his survival skills that differentiate him from the rest. He had an average survival time of 21.47 minutes.

4) Aditya

Aditya has been one of the most consistent players in the BGMI esports scene for a long time. His performance helped Orange Rock Esports to secure their position as the runners-up of BMPS 2022 Season 1.

Following an underwhelming performance on Day 1, the pro player performed consistently for the next three days of the Grand Finals and ended up in the fourth position on the MVP leaderboard.

Aditya defeated a total of 33 players and dealt 8442 damage to enemies in the 24 matches he played. He had an average survival time of 21.30 minutes.

5) JokerOG

JokerOG is one of the most experienced players to play in the recently concluded BMPS 2022 Season 1. He played the role of the main assaulter for Team INS.

His brilliant performance in the Grand Finals helped Team INS finish in the ninth position with 178 total points. The veteran is renowned for his aggressive gameplay, which is highlighted in the 27 total finishes that he got while dealing 8032 damage. His total survival time across all maps was 19.13 minutes.

