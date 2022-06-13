How much money did BGMI fan favorites Team Soul win from the BMPS 2022 Finals?

The recently concluded BMPS 2022 Season 1 was the biggest tournament in the history of BGMI esports. With millions of players and fans watching, the event certainly lived up to the hype.

Team Soul's sheer determination, grit, and consistency allowed them to overcome all odds and emerge victorious. Soul Goblin showcased his insane assaulting skills and was crowned the MVP of the tournament.

What share of the prize pool did Team Soul take home from their win in the official BGMI tournament, BMPS 2022 Season 1?

Team Soul went on to become the champions of BMPS 2022 Season 1 after they outplayed all the other teams. Aside from taking home the shiny trophy, the BGMI side also bagged a huge chunk of the total prize pool of ₹2 crores.

As the champions, Team Soul received ₹75 lakhs. However, they also obtained massive amounts of money by winning in different categories. Here's a look at the categories that the players of Team Soul dominated:

Fan Favorite Team - ₹1 lakh

Squad with Most Finishes - ₹2 lakh

Lone Survivor (Soul Akshat) - ₹1 lakh

Rampage Freak (Soul Goblin) - ₹1 lakh

Tournament MVP (Soul Goblin) - ₹2.5 lakh

Fan Favorite Player (Soul Goblin) - ₹1 lakh

Meanwhile, the team that ranked second, OR Esports, took home ₹35 lakhs. The team that ranked third, Enigma Gaming, received ₹20 lakhs.

What does the points table look like at the end of BMPS 2022 Season 1?

The Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series 2022 Season 1 concluded last night with Team Soul emerging as the champions. The Grand Finals went on for four days, and India's top 16 BGMI esports teams fought a series of blisteringly intense battles.

While some teams performed exceedingly well, a few succumbed to the pressure of the competition. Here is a look at how the teams ended up on the points table at the end of the Grand Finals, along with the number of Chicken Dinners obtained by each:

Team SouL (335 points, including five Chicken Dinners) OR Esports (250 points, including three Chicken Dinners) Enigma Gaming (228 points, including two Chicken Dinners) Global Esports (227 points, including four Chicken Dinners) FS Esports (223 points, including one Chicken Dinner) Nigma Galaxy (205 points, including two Chicken Dinners) Big Brother Esports (188 points, including three Chicken Dinners) Team XO (188 points, including one Chicken Dinner) Team INS (178 points) 7Sea Esports (145 points, including one Chicken Dinner) Hydra Official (142 points) Autobotz Esports (141 points, including one Chicken Dinner) Hyderabad Hydras (140 points, including one Chicken Dinner) R Esports (119 points) Team Kinetic (91 points) Esportswala x WSF (77 points)

Team Soul silenced all their critics with an unquestionably dominating display. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see how the team performs when they take part in the upcoming PUBG Mobile World Invitationals 2022.

