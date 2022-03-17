BGMI 2022 official tournaments: BMOC, BMPS, and more

The rise in popularity of BGMI's esports scenario has contributed to the rise of esports in the country. The esports tournaments and scrims of Battlegrounds Mobile India, organized on YouTube and LOCO, witnessed thousands of fans viewing the event to watch their favorite superstars grind on the battlegrounds.

Although there have been several unofficial tournaments organized so far, none have matched the success of the first official tournament - BGIS 2021. The tournament has broken several records in terms of viewership, with over 200 million total views.

Following the tournament's success, the developers of the game, Krafton Inc., unveiled the esports tournament roadmap for 2022.

Things to know about the official BGMI tournaments scheduled for 2022

Krafton took to the official Instagram handle and YouTube channel to announce that four official tournaments are lined up for the current calendar year.

The tournaments are Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge (BMOC), Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 1, Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS), and Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 2.

These tournaments are scheduled so that it focuses on the development of players on the Indian circuit, leading to global tournaments like PMGC. The combined prize pool for the contests has been set at a whopping six crore rupees.

The Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) seasons are seen as the equivalent of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL). As a result, each season has a prize pool of 2 Crore Rupees.

While the second season of BMPS will be the concluding event of 2022, the first season of BMPS will see 24 teams from BMOC compete against top invited teams to be crowned inaugural champions.

Speaking of BMOC, it is scheduled to commence in April. However, the registrations for the tournament have already opened for BGMI players and will be running till March 27.

Krafton is expecting a lot of players to register themselves in BMOC. Since there will be no established invited teams in the tournament, it has paved the path for an emerging lineup to make a name for themselves.

