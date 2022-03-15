How to register for Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge (BMOC) 2022

Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge 2022 (BMOC) is the first official tournament for BGMI esports in the calendar year of 2022. The craze for the tournament has been growing steadily since the announcement was made by the developers, Krafton Inc., through a video on the official YouTube channel and Instagram handle of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Since the start of the tournament is scheduled for April 2022, the registrations have already begun. The registration process for the tournament began yesterday and will continue till March 27.

As the tournament is designed specifically for emerging players and underdogs, established Tier 1 teams will be absent. This has paved the path for lesser-known talents to make a name for themselves.

BMOC 2022 registration process for BGMI players

The tournament's registration process was initially halted when it first began yesterday at 6 PM IST due to repeated failures of OTP verifications. However, after the glitch was fixed, the process was re-opened for Battlegrounds Mobile India players.

To register themselves in BMOC 2022, players need to follow the step-by-step guide provided below:

Step 1: Head over to the official website of Battlegrounds Mobile India or click here to open the registration page. You can also click on the registration tab present in the game.

Step 2: Provide an email and then fill in the OTP. Click on Verify to initiate the registration process.

Step 3: Upon visiting the next page, provide the required details -

First Name Last Name Date of Birth Mobile Number BGMI ID In-game Name Gender ID Proof Number Upload a Government of India approved ID proof (that contains the given ID Proof Number) and a front-facing Profile Picture.

Step 4: Click on Proceed.

Step 5: Tick all the boxes as an agreement to the Terms and Conditions of the tournament.

Step 6: Choose an option from Find Team, Create Team, or Join Team to get enlisted in a squad (only Team Captains are urged to create teams for BMOC).

Step 7: Share the invitation code with teammates (for an IGL) or join a team using the shared invitation code (for other players on the roster).

However, players must remember while registering for BMOC 2022 that all six players in the team must have a BGMI ID level of 25 or above and must have reached Platinum V tier.

