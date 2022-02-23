BMOC 2022: Everything to know about the upcoming BGMI tournament

It has only been seven months since BGMI was released in India as its own version of the famous Battle Royale game PUBG Mobile. However, the rise in the game's popularity has also resulted in the esports scenario thriving. Battlegrounds Mobile India also played a massive role in establishing esports in India.

Millions of fans across the country have flocked to the YouTube channels of the tournament organizers to catch a glimpse of their favorite esports athletes. The recently conducted Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021 was such a huge success that Krafton Inc. has taken almost no time to release the roadmap for 2022, which begins with the BMOC 2022.

Details about the upcoming BGMI esports official tournament BMOC 2022

Krafton recently took to the official YouTube channel of BGMI to announce the four official tournaments lined up for 2022 - Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge (BMOC), Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 1, Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS), and Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 2.

The BMOC will kick things off in 2022 as it will lead to BMPS Season 1, with a prize pool of a whopping ₹2 Crore. Registrations for the tournament will begin later this month. It will be conducted in a total of four stages.

Open Qualifiers: The tournament's first stage will see thousands of registered teams fighting it out against themselves in classic in-game matches. It is scheduled to begin in March.

Round 2: The top 512 teams from the Open Qualifiers will make their way into the first round, which will mark the beginning of the official tournament.

Round 3: This round will see 256 qualified teams from the previous round fight amongst themselves to reach the tournament's final round.

Round 4: 64 qualified teams will enter the stage and engage in thrilling matches for days, and only the top 24 teams will make their way to BMPS Season 1.

The entire format was explained by popular BGMI esports player and streamer Snax in a live stream on YouTube, as he compared BMOC to that of PMCO and BMPS to PMPL.

According to him, BMOC is the perfect platform for rising stars and underdogs to showcase their talent in an official event. He added that the roadmap has been set so that if the 24 qualifying teams from BMOC can make it to the finals of BMPS Season 1, they will be guaranteed a slot in other unofficial tournaments and scrims well.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar