What will be the prize pool of BGMI tournaments in 2022?

The Esports circuit in India reached an all-time high in 2022 with the rise of BGMI over the last few months. Millions of fans across the country flock to the YouTube channels of tournament organizers to witness the best Indian teams battling it out against themselves to emerge victorious in the event.

However, till date, it has been the official tournament, Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021, that created the biggest impact in the gaming community, with a massive prize pool of ₹1 crore.

The tournament's success has paved the path for Krafton to announce the road map of 2022 with an increased prize pool, which is considered the biggest amount so far in the history of Indian Esports.

Details of the BGMI esports road map of 2022 and its prizepool

Yesterday, Krafton took to Battlegrounds Mobile India's official YouTube channel to announce the upcoming events lined up for the 2022 calendar year. The video highlighted that there will be four major official tournaments this year, with a culminating prize pool of a whopping ₹6 crore.

According to Krafton, the four events are lined up throughout the year in such a way that it helps the players focus on their gameplay and health at the same time. The major official tournaments lined up for this year are:

Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge (BMOC) Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 1 Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 2

The two seasons of BMPS are scheduled to have a prize pool of ₹2 crore each. Furthermore, it has been mentioned that BGIS 2022 will be bigger than the last edition, which was a huge success, clocking a total viewership of 19.3 million and becoming the fifth most-watched live stream on YouTube.

Since GodLike Esports recently became the only Indian team to qualify from BGIS and participate in the PMGC 2021 Grand Finals, the craze for winning the official BGMI esports tournaments has skyrocketed amongst striving young talents in the community.

With such a prize pool at stake, the BGMI esports scenario in 2022 will be nothing short of spectacular as new faces will emerge onto the scene, making a name for themselves and challenging the veterans of the game.

It is worth watching which teams will win the four respective tournaments and take home a share of the prize pool.

