When is Nodwin Gaming's BGMI Masters Series 2022 starting? Exact date and time revealed

BGMI has provided a huge boost to the gaming and esports scene in India. The game's tournaments are watched by millions of fans across the country, who flock to see their favorite stars battle against other top players.

Following the success of the Nodwin Gaming x LOCO All Stars Invitational LAN tournament, Nodwin Gaming has struck a deal with Star Sports to organize the Battlegrounds Mobile India Masters Series 2022. With a mammoth prize pool of 1.5 crore INR, the event is set to be the biggest LAN tournament the country has seen so far.

The event will be broadcast live on television, which can change the course of Indian esports.

Detailed schedule and format for the upcoming BGMI Masters Series LAN event

The tournament is set to begin tomorrow, 24 June, at 8 PM IST and will continue till 11:30 PM IST.

While the first three days of Week 1 will be known as Launch Week, the next two weeks will be divided into Qualifiers and Finals. The first four days of those particular weeks will see 24 teams, divided into three groups, fight in a Round Robin format to reach the top 16 each week. These 16 teams will then battle it out in the weekly Finals scheduled for the next three days of weeks 2 and 3.

Teams who make it to the top 16 in the accumulated points table of the weekly finals will feature in the Grand Finals of the tournament.

Schedule

First (Launch) Week - 24 to 26 June

Second Week

Qualifiers - 27 to 30 June

Weekly Finals - 1 to 3 July

Third Week

Qualifiers - 4 to 7 July

Weekly Finals - 8 to 10 July

Fourth Week

Grand Finals - 13 to 17 July

All matches of the tournament will be aired live on television on Star Sports 2. Furthermore, those who are accustomed to watching the matches on their mobile phones can watch them on LOCO and Glance Live.

List of teams going to feature in the upcoming BGMI Masters Series 2022

The upcoming Masters Series tournament will witness 24 invited BGMI teams battling in blisteringly intense matches to be crowned champions. While many teams have been invited based on their Tier-1 status, a few have made the cut due to their impressive performances in the recently concluded BMPS 2022 Season 1.

At the end of the League Stages, only the top 16 teams will go on to the Grand Finals of the tournament.

Here's a look at the 24 BGMI esports teams participating in the upcoming Masters Series:

Team Soul GodLike Esports Team Enigma Forever Team X Spark 7Sea Esports R Esports Team XO Team Orangutan Orange Rock Esports Hydra Official Revenant Esports Nigma Galaxy Skylightz Gaming Team Solo Mid Team Insane Esports Rivalry Esports Global Esports FS Esports Hyderabad Hydras Enigma Gaming Marcos Gaming Team 8bit Chemin Esports Marcos Gaming

Fans of Team Soul will be hoping that their favorite side can continue their rich form from BMPS en route to the PUBG Mobile World Invitationals. Meanwhile, pundits and critics will be keen to see how Shadow strikes a chemistry with the existing GodLike Esports' players amid the organization's controversy with TSM.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far