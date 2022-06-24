Top 5 teams to watch out for in BGMI Masters Series

BGMI esports is on an all-time high, with tournaments getting organized frequently. The upcoming Masters Series is set to be the second LAN event of the series. With a massive prize pool of 1.5 crore INR, the Masters Series will be the biggest LAN tournament in the history of Indian esports.

Twenty-four teams have been invited based on their Tier-1 status and performances in official tournaments. While some of them rely on aggression, others play tactically. Read on to learn about the five teams that can make their mark in the Masters Series.

BGMI teams that can win the upcoming BGMI Masters Series 2022 LAN event

5) Team XO

Team XO is one of the most consistent teams on the BGMI esports circuit. Although they have frequently featured in Top 5 positions on several occasions, the team had a lowly performance in the BMPS 2022 Season 1 Grand Finals. The side will be focused on winning the Masters Series LAN event to silence their critics.

However, Snax's arm injury ahead of the main event has given the team a huge setback. It is now to be seen how Sensei leads the team towards glory.

IGL - Sensei

Assaulters - Punk, Fierce

Support player - Immortal

4) Orange Rock Esports

Led by Jelly, Orange Rock Esports' current lineup is a mix of ruthless aggression and passive tactics. No matter how far the safe zone is, OR Esports features in it, which hands them a decent number of points from each match.

The team is renowned for finishing as runners-up in tournaments and scrims, and the same happened in the recently concluded BMPS 2022 Season 1. However, they will try their best to change their stats and emerge victorious in the upcoming Masters Series LAN event.

IGL - Jelly

Assaulters - Aditya, Attanki

Support player - Aaru

3) GodLike Esports

GodLike Esports is amongst the most popular BGMI esports teams in the country. Ever since their venture at PMGC 2021, the team has seen a mixed bag of results in both official and third-party tournaments.

To change their fortune, GodLike Esports has announced the addition of Shadow from TSM, which has sparked a massive controversy in the gaming community. However, fans are hoping that the team can recall its glory days.

GodLike Esports also has the flexibility to change their roster when required, as they have a six-man lineup. It is to be seen if Jonathan and Co. can take home the silverware.

IGL - Shadow, Clutchgod

Assaulters - Jonathan, Neyoo

Support player - Zgod, Gill

2) Team SoloMid

Team SoloMid (TSM) is one of the most aggressive BGMI esports teams. However, leading up to the LAN tournament, TSM has indulged in a controversy with GodLike Esports, in which the former is accusing the latter of poaching their player - Shadow.

To fill Shadow's vacant IGL spot, the organization has acquired the services of Wanted. If NinjaJOD can continue his rich form, the team will be a threat to all other sides in the tournament.

TSM will be trying to build on their victory in the Nodwin Gaming x LOCO All-Stars Invitational event and win back-to-back LAN tournaments.

IGL - Wanted

Assaulters - NinjaJOD, Blaze

Support player - Aquanox

1) Team Soul

The fan-favorite side, Team Soul, has successfully occupied the center of attraction as fans are hoping that the team's stars can replicate their BMPS Grand Final performances. The Masters Series LAN event will test Team Soul ahead of their international venture at the upcoming PUBG Mobile World Invitationals.

All eyes will be on Goblin, who has emerged as one of the finest assaulters in the Indian esports scenario. Along with Akshat, Goblin can create havoc in matches and decimate squads in seconds.

IGL - Omega

Assaulters - Goblin, Akshat

Support player - Hector

The BGMI Masters Series is all set to begin today, June 24, at 8.30 pm. The series is scheduled to run until July 17. Click here to check all the details.

Which team do you think will win the tournament? Let us know in the comments section below!

