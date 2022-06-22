BGMI pro Snax injures himself when arm wrestling ahead of LAN event

Famous BGMI athlete Savitar went live on his Instagram handle last night to capture the events leading up to the upcoming 22-day-long LAN event in Delhi. That was when he posted a video of colleague Snax getting injured when horsing around with his peers.

Snax is amongst the most popular BGMI esports players and content creators. His journey from an underdog to one of the country's best pros has inspired many fans. He currently plies his trade in esports for Team XO and in content creation for S8UL.

Since Snax is closely followed by many fans and users across the country, news of his arm injury has created a massive buzz in the Indian gaming community.

How did BGMI pro Snax get injured ahead of upcoming Masters Series LAN event?

The Masters Series will begin on 24 June. Hence, all participating teams have reached their hotels, their dwelling place, until 17 July, when the tournament concludes.

Last night, the gamers were busy playing various games amongst themselves when they decided to give arm wrestling a try. On Savitar's Instagram live, Snax and Madman were seen indulging in the act.

The latter gave a final push and won the match, but that is when Snax's right elbow landed awkwardly on the table, fracturing it.

Snax's latest Instagram story (Image via snaxgaming/Instagram)

Earlier today, Snax uploaded a story on his Instagram handle, providing an update on his health. He stated that he is "in good hands" as his friends and family are by his side.

The gaming star added that he had been advised to undergo surgery, which would help him return to normalcy soon.

He also asked his fans not to worry and thanked them for their support.

However, this indicates that Snax will no longer be a part of the upcoming LAN event, a massive setback for his side, Team XO.

It is to be seen how Sensei manages to lead his team towards success in one of his star player's absence.

Meanwhile, popular BGMI streamers like Sardarji YT, Dynamo Gaming, and AnkiiiBOT have raised concerns over the matter in their livestreams. Dynamo said that he knew Snax and that the entire issue was a huge shock to the community.

Wishing Snax a speedy recovery, Dynamo urged others to be more serious about the event and take care of themselves.

