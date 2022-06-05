Dynamo's BGMI ID, stats, rank, YouTube income, and more details (June 2022)

The rise of BGMI's popularity in recent times can be attributed to the joint efforts of pro players and content creators. Both have inspired millions to download and play the game. Aaditya "Dynamo" Sawant is amongst the biggest names who have played a major role in the upliftment of the title.

The superstar is followed by millions and is a pioneer in the Indian gaming industry. He livestreams the game and interacts with his audience, giving them tips on how to improve their gameplay.

BGMI partner Dynamo's performance in the ongoing Cycle 2 Season 6

Seasonal stats and rank

Dynamo currently plays BGMI only while he livestreams on YouTube. He plays alongside his friends from the Hydra clan and random teammates. However, his gameplay is not as serious as before, as he plays to churn content.

In the new Cycle 2 Season 6, Dynamo has reached the Diamond III tier, garnering 3473 total seasonal points. However, if he plays daily, the superstar might as well reach the Ace Master tier, which he has achieved in seasons.

Snippet showing BGMI star Dynamo's stats in the new Cycle 2 Season 6 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Dynamo has already played 38 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode and has won Chicken Dinners in 11 of them in the new season. Alongside his squadmates, he has reached the top 10 in 33 games (with a top 10 percentage of 86.8).

Dynamo has managed 19551.4 total damage with average damage of 514.5. Furthermore, he has maintained an F/D ratio of 2.84 and has outclassed 108 enemies.

However, Dynamo's gun-slinger skills are reflected in his headshot percentage of 20.4. Team Hydra's leader also has an average survival time of 10.9 minutes (which is great considering he mainly plays the new Core Circle mode). Moreover, eight most finishes and 1235 damage dealt in a match remains his best performance in the new C2S6.

Note: Dynamo's stats were recorded while writing this article and will change over time.

BGMI ID and IGN

Dynamo has a huge fanbase in the BGMI gaming community. Hence, his fans search for his in-game profile daily. They can find it using his UID or IGN.

Dynamo's UID in the Battle Royale title is 591948701, and his IGN is H¥DRA丨DYNAMO. He has included special characters in his name to restrict others from copying his IGN.

YouTube income

Dynamo is the owner of the crowd-favorite Hydra clan. Although he has led his clan towards success both in content creation and esports, his main source of revenue is through his popular YouTube channel, which currently has over 10 million subscribers to its credit.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Dynamo has generated revenue between $2.2K and $35.1 in the last 30 days from his popular YouTube channel. The internet star has also garnered more than 7K subscribers.

