BGMI Masters Series LAN tournament starting date, teams, and how to watch live

Over time, BGMI esports has seen a considerable rise in popularity. Millions of fans across India flock to watch their favorite superstars battle it out against top gamers in the country to emerge as champions in different tournaments and scrims.

Following the success of the Nodwin Gaming x LOCO All Sars Invitational LAN event, Nodwin Gaming has partnered with Star Sports to organize the BGMI Masters Series. It will be the second LAN event for the game since its release during the Covid hiatus.

However, the tournament will be historic as it is the first to be telecast live on TV channels and is set to provide a massive boost to esports in India.

BGMI Masters Series 2022 LAN event to be shown live on TV

The upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India Masters Series start on 24 June and continue until 17 July. The event will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 from 8 pm to 11.30 pm IST on matchdays.

However, to incorporate viewers accustomed to watching tournaments live on their mobile phones, the organizers have decided to stream the program on LOCO and Glance Live.

The event will be broadcast in English, Hindi, and Tamil. Popular casters will lend their voices for live analysis and commentary.

The Masters Series is set to have a whopping prize pool of 1.5 crore INR, the most for any LAN tournament in the country to date.

With the tournament getting telecast live on both TV channels and streaming platforms, the organizers hope it will break the viewership count of all esports tournaments organized so far in India.

Invited teams for upcoming BGMI Masters Series 2022

The organizers recently released a statement announcing the list of invited teams participating in the LAN event. While many popular Tier-1 sides have made the list, some have gotten the opportunity based on their performances in the recently concluded BMPS 2022 Season 1.

While 24 teams (divided into three groups of eight teams each) will feature in the League Stages, the top 16 teams will make their way to the tournament's Grand Finals.

Here's a look at the 24 invited BGMI esports teams participating in the upcoming LAN tournament:

Team Soul GodLike Esports Team Enigma Forever Team X Spark 7Sea Esports R Esports Team XO Team Orangutan Orange Rock Esports Hydra Official Revenant Esports Nigma Galaxy Skylightz Gaming Team Solo Mid Team Insane Esports Rivalry Esports Global Esports FS Esports Hyderabad Hydras Enigma Gaming Marcos Gaming Team 8bit Chemin Esports Marcos Gaming

The popular side, Team Soul, will be the center of attraction as fans across the country will watch their performances before their international venture at the upcoming PUBG Mobile World Invitationals.

Other popular teams like GodLike Esports, TSM, Team X Spark, Team XO, and Hydra Official will also have thousands cheering for them.

