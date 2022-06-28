Indian BGMI teams qualification process for PUBG Mobile World Invitational expected to be announced on 30 June

BGMI was released last year as the Indian variant of PUBG Mobile. Since then, the esports scenario of the game has risen to unimaginable heights with the ongoing BGMI Masters Series getting telecast on television.

To acknowledge the growth of esports in India, Tencent Mobile and Krafton are set to incorporate Indian teams in the upcoming PUBG Mobile World Invitationals. The news was confirmed earlier today through an official press release.

When can BGMI fans expect a confirmation regarding the inclusion of Indian teams in the upcoming PUBG Mobile World Invitationals?

PUBG Mobile World Invitationals replaced the existing PUBG Mobile World League last year. The tournament was divided into East and West Regions, and the Champions from each region made their way to the culminating event PUBG Mobile Global Championships.

This year, too, the same format is expected to be followed as Krafton and Tencent Games refrain from making changes to the tournament format.

Based on the press release, it is known that the organizers will be announcing the roadmap for the tournament on 30 June.

PUBG MOBILE is pleased to announce that it will be making an exciting announcement regarding this year’s PUBG MOBILE World Invitational (PMWI) on June 30th. Fans will be able to tune into an exclusive announcement by James Yang, Director of PUBG MOBILE Global Esports where he will reveal all the details about this year’s event.

The announcement further stated:

The PUBG MOBILE World Invitational will be the first PUBG MOBILE global esports event in 2022 where fans will be able to watch some of the best teams from around the world collide.

BGMI fans can expect the announcement on 30 June on the PUBG MOBILE Esports YouTube channel starting at 20:00 PM Beijing Time, 14:00 PM CEST, 13:00 BST, 08:00 AM ET, and 5:30 PM IST.

Which Indian BGMI teams are expected to make their way to the PUBG Mobile World Invitationals 2022?

According to trusted website Liquipedia, winners of three different championships from three different regions are set to take part in the forthcoming World Invitationals tournament. These teams are:

Damwon Gaming (winners of Pro Series Korea)

Donuts USG (winners of Japan League)

Regans Gaming (winners of Peace Elite League)

Popular BGMI side Team Soul, who recently emerged as champions of BMPS 2022 Season 1, will reportedly be participating in the elite tournament. Team Soul will only be the second Indian team to represent the Indian region at a global tournament following GodLike Esports participating at the PMGC 2021.

However, several critics and pundits have also opined that a second team will also be participating in the tournament. It is now to be seen whether Orange Rock Esports (runners-up of BMPS 2022 Season 1) will make it to the event, or will be replaced by any other popular Indian esports team.

Stay tuned for the official announcement on 30 June.

