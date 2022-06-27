5 best IGLs to watch in BGMI Masters Series 2022 LAN event

The ongoing BGMI Masters Series 2022 is the second LAN tournament organized since the game's release last year. However, with a prize pool of 1.5 crore INR, the event has already surpassed the previous LAN tournament.

The tournament features 24 invited teams set to participate in intense matches until 17 July. All these sides have brilliant players. However, the organizations try to incorporate the best IGLs in their lineup as they become the driving force of a team.

IGLs that can lead their respective sides to victory in the ongoing BGMI Masters Series 2022

1) Sahil "Omega" Jakhar

Pundits and critics of the game consider Omega to be one of the sharpest IGLs in the Indian gaming community. His decisive calls have led to his current side, Team SouL, emerging victorious in the recently concluded BMPS 2022 Season 1.

Omega's tactical gameplay helps his team rotate into the safe zone easily. Other teams tend to avoid Gatka (in Erangel) and Pecado (in Miramar) as drop locations; otherwise, Omega's calls and Goblin's assaulting skills can bring about their downfall.

In the ongoing BGMI Masters Series 2022 LAN event, Omega's IGLing skills will be put to the test since this is the final hurdle before the team's venture into the PUBG Mobile World Invitationals.

2) Saumya "Saumraj" Raj

Saumraj rose through the ranks representing Futurestation Esports but established himself as one of the best IGLs in BGMI esports, plying his trade for Skylightz Gaming. His leadership skills and Xypex's analysis have helped the side become consistent.

Saumraj's calls were key to Skylightz's win in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021. While playing as a loanee, he also helped GodLike Esports win their only Chicken Dinner in the PMGC 2021 Grand Finals.

However, a poor show in BMOC 2022 resulted in him receiving a lot of criticism. During the Launch Week of the Masters Series LAN event, Saumraj has silenced all his critics by leading his team to the top of the podium. With the League Stages about to begin, he will try to lead his team towards success.

3) Harmandeep "Mavi" Singh

Mavi is amongst the most sought-after BGMI IGLs in India. His popularity has boosted since he led his previous side, Orange Rock Esports, to the runners-up position in the PMWL East: Season 0. He is renowned as "The man with the Golden Hand" since his grenading skills are unmatched in the entire community.

Mavi currently plys his trade for the fan-favorite side: Team X Spark. Although the team did not have a great 2022, Mavi will be eyeing a win in the ongoing Masters Series. With a roster consisting of Scout, Mavi, Sayyam, Syed, and Secret, Team X Spark is sure to create wonders in the LAN event.

4) Jelly

Jelly took over the reins of Orange Rock Esports following Mavi's departure. Since then, Jelly has helped the team win several third-party tournaments and finish second in the BMPS 2022 Season 1.

Popularly known as "Jelly the IGL," the player is highly rated by critics and fans in the Indian gaming community. No matter how far the safe zone is, Orange RocK features in it, thanks to Jelly's brilliant rotation skills.

Coupled with Attanki and Aditya's aggression, Jelly's calls have been crucial in helping OR Esports earn a Chicken Dinner during Launch Week. All eyes will be on Jelly, who will try to bag home a LAN event victory.

5) Arjun "Shadow" Mandhalkar

Shadow was recently in the news for the infamous player poaching controversy involving TSM India and GodLike Esports. He joined the latter just ahead of the ongoing BGMI LAN event.

His brilliant leadership skills posit him as one of the best players in the country. Following the win in the Nodwin Gaming x LOCO All Stars Invitational, Shadow will be eyeing to win back-to-back LAN events.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

