BGMI Masters Series LAN event updated Points Table after Day 3

The ongoing BGMI Masters Series 2022 has created a record by becoming the first-ever tournament to be telecast live on television. Millions of fans flock to watch their favorite superstars battle against other top players in India.

The Launch Week of the LAN event (played across three matchdays) concluded last night. While some teams have outperformed others, a few have yet to get going.

The conclusion of Day 3 saw the table toppers receive a major share of the weekly prize pool of 25 lakhs INR.

BGMI Masters Series 2022: Match results and Points Table (Day 3)

The first match of Day 3 of the Launch Week, played in Miramar, witnessed Skylightz Gaming bag home a chicken dinner, securing seven kills. While Nigma Galaxy ended up second (with eight kills), Team 8bit finished third (with five kills).

Skylightz increased their lead in the second match of the day, securing consecutive chicken dinners. The team accumulated nine finishes in this match. Nigma Galaxy was unlucky to finish second with 10 total frags.

The penultimate match of Day 3 was played in Sanhok between Group A and Group C. Led by Owais, Team Enigma Forever secured their first chicken Dinner of the BGMI LAN event, securing 10 kills in the process. Enigma Gaming managed to finish second with four finishes, followed by Team SoloMid in the third position with two finishes.

Team Enigma Forever continued their domination in the final match of the day played in Erangel. However, the highlight of the match was Goblin's survival gameplay, which helped Team SouL finish second in the match and on the points table.

While Skylightz Gaming and Team Enigma Forever staged a comeback on Day 3, Marcos Gaming and Rivalry Esports could not decipher how to perform on the Grand Stage.

Here is a look at where the 24 invited participating teams stand after Day 3 of the Launch Week:

Skylightz Gaming (103 points, including two chicken dinners) Team Soul (94 points, including one chicken dinner) Team Insane Esports (85 points, including two chicken dinners) Team XO (84 points, including one chicken dinner) Orange Rock Esports (82 points, including one chicken dinner) FS Esports (80 points) Team Enigma Forever (77 points, including two chicken dinners) Team Orangutan (71 points, including one chicken dinner) Nigma Galaxy (71 points) Blind Esports (70 points, including one chicken dinner) Chemin Esports (68 points, including one chicken dinner) Team 8bit (63 points) Enigma Gaming (61 points) Team SoloMid (59 points) Revenant Esports (54 points) Team X Spark (51 points) GodLike Esports (49 points) Hyderabad Hydras (43 points) Global Esports (43 points) Hydra Esports (37 points) R Esports (35 points) 7Sea Esports (32 points) Marcos Gaming (15 points) Rivalry Esports (15 points)

While a total of 12 matches were played on the three days of Launch Week, each team played only eight matches. However, with the League Stages beginning shortly, it becomes crucial for the BGMI teams placed in the bottom eight to perform better than before.

