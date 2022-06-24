BGMI Masters Series 2022 livestream links for all platforms

The BGMI community stands on the threshold of an epoch-making day. For the first time, an esports tournament in India (Masters Series 2022) will be telecast live on television along with designated streaming platforms and apps. As expected, the news has created an enormous buzz in the Indian gaming community.

The tournament will feature top Indian players from various teams who will fight it out to be crowned champions. The organizers hope the event will create records in the viewership count as the television telecast is set to change the course of Indian esports.

When and where can players and fans watch BGMI Masters Series 2022?

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Masters Series 2022 LAN event will begin today (24 June). The live coverage will start at 8 pm IST and is set to continue until 11.30 pm IST. The program will be telecast live on Star Sports 2.

However, the organizers have also confirmed that mobile users can watch the live stream on LOCO and Glance Live.

Players and fans using Android devices can click here to download the LOCO app. They can then head over to Nodwin Gaming's channel to enjoy watching the program. Meanwhile, others can click here to watch the livestream on Glance Live.

The map order for the 'Launch Week' matchday is:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group A and Group B

Match 2 - Miramar - Group A and Group B

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group C and Group B

Match 4 - Erangel - Group C and Group B

What is the format of BGMI Masters Series 2022?

The upcoming Masters Series tournament will have a mammoth prize pool of 1.5 crore INR and is set to be a 22-day long tournament.

Here's a look at the schedule of the LAN event:

First (Launch) Week

Matchdays - 24 to 26 June

Second Week

Qualifiers - 27 to 30 June

Weekly Finals - 1 to 3 July

Third Week

Qualifiers - 4 to 7 July

Weekly Finals - 8 to 10 July

Fourth Week

Grand Finals - 13 to 17 July

It is to be seen which team emerges victorious following the conclusion of the Grand Finals.

List of participating teams based on their groups

The upcoming Masters Series LAN event will see 24 invited BGMI teams battling in blisteringly intense matches to emerge as champions. While many sides have been invited based on their Tier-1 status, some have received tickets based on their praiseworthy performances in the recently concluded BMPS 2022 Season 1.

Here's a look at 24 participating BGMI esports teams divided according to their respective groups.

Group A:

Enigma Gaming Team Insane Esports R Esports Team Enigma Forever FS Esports Chemin Esports Team Solo Mid Global Esports

Group B:

7Sea Esports Blind Esports Rivalry Esports Hyderabad Hydras Skylightz Gaming Team Orangutan GodLike Esports OR Esports

Group C:

Revenant Esports Marcos Gaming Team 8Bit Hydra Esports Nigma Galaxy Team XO Team Soul Team X Spark

Fans of different teams will be rooting for their favorite superstars to perform on the grand stage.

