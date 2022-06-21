Nodwin Gaming's BGMI Masters Series to also be livestreamed on Loco and Glance Live, date and schedule revealed

In the last few months, BGMI has cruised its way and posited itself as one of the most popular games available in the Indian market. Millions of players across India play the Battle Royale title on a regular basis.

Furthermore, the esports tournaments have also contributed to its rise as thousands flock to watch their favorite superstars fight against other top players in the nation.

Following the success of the Nodwin Gaming x LOCO All-Stars Invitational LAN event, the Masters Series is set to be the second LAN tournament since the game's release last year. The tournament will be historic as it will mark the first esports event to be telecast live on television channels. However, the game can also be seen on streaming platforms.

BGMI fans can tune into Star Sports 2 and more to watch the upcoming Masters Series tournament

The upcoming major tournament, BGMI Master Series, will go on-air on 24 June and is set to be telecast live on Star Sports 2 (on TV) from 8.30 PM to 11.30 PM IST on matchdays.

However, according to a recent press release, the tournament can also be seen on popular streaming platforms such as LOCO and Glance TV. This change has been made to incorporate fans who are accustomed to watching Battlegrounds Mobile India esports tournaments and scrims on their mobile phones.

The event will witness a total of 24 invited BGMI esports teams fighting it out amongst themselves to emerge as champions. It will be a four-week event and will end on July 17. With a prize pool set at 1.5 crore INR, the Masters Series will be the biggest LAN tournament in the history of Indian esports.

Nodwin Gaming, LOCO, Star Sports, and Glance Live are hoping that the tournament will surpass the viewership count of all previous tournaments organized so far.

List of participating teams in the BGMI Masters Series tournament

The organizers of the tournament released a list highlighting the 24 teams who will participate in the League Stages of the tournament. While the most popular teams have made the list, many who performed well in the Grand Finals of BMPS will also grace the tournament.

The top 16 teams from the League Stages will make their way into the Grand Finals of the event.

Here's a look at the 24 invited teams who will take part in the upcoming LAN tournament:

Team Soul GodLike Esports Team Enigma Forever Team X Spark 7Sea Esports R Esports Team XO Team Orangutan Orange Rock Esports Hydra Official Revenant Esports Nigma Galaxy Skylightz Gaming Team Solo Mid Team Insane Esports Rivalry Esports Global Esports FS Esports Hyderabad Hydras Enigma Gaming Marcos Gaming Team 8bit Chemin Esports Marcos Gaming

Several teams will set foot in the tournament with new rosters, while others will pitch in the existing lineup that participated in the recently concluded BMPS 2022 Season 1.

With Team Soul (winners of BMPS) being the team to watch out for, it will be worth seeing how they perform in the LAN event before heading off to PUBG Mobile World Invitationals.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far