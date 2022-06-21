BGMI star Scout reveals Team X Spark's jersey on stream

Popular BGMI pro player and streamer Scout recently went live on his YouTube channel where he played the game alongside his friends from the gaming community. However, the stream's highlight was Team X Spark's jersey reveal that was anticipated for a long time.

Team X Spark is one of the most popular BGMI esports teams in India. While the team is owned by Scout himself, Mavi is the IGL.

Since both Team X Spark and Scout are closely followed by a massive number of fans and players across the country, the jersey reveal has created a huge buzz in the Indian gaming community.

BGMI Team X Spark's new jersey has a great mix of green, black, and yellow

During the 60-minute mark of the two-and-a-half hour live stream, Scout left his chair and returned wearing Team X Spark's jersey, which was clad in black and green chameleon colors with the "X" highlighted in yellow. Scout showed how his IGN - "sc0utOP" was printed on the back of the jersey in white.

However, the official announcement regarding the jersey reveal was made by the team last night through an Instagram post. Players and fans across the country are thrilled to witness the jersey as they have been urging Scout to design one for a long time.The team even participated in the Nodwin Gaming x LOCO All Stars Invitational LAN event without having an official jersey.

This time around, however, the team will be seen donning the jersey in the upcoming BGMI Masters Series 2022 LAN event, which will be telecast live on both television as well on streaming platforms.

In the livestream, Scout mentioned how the jersey will motivate the players to perform better and strive towards winning upcoming tournaments and scrims. He added that it will also add prestige to the team's name and place them amongst the elites in the community.

The buzz regarding the jersey reveal is massive as many fans are reminiscing about the infamous jersey-throwing incident. It took place after the conclusion of BGIS 2021, and involved Viru and Neyoo when the former left Team X Spark and joined GodLike esports, igniting an intense controversy between the two sides.

It remains to be seen how Team X Spark will perform after donning the new jersey. The new additions to the team, Syed, Sayyam, and Secret will also play a major role in changing the side's fortunes.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far