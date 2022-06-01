Scout's BGMI ID, stats, rank, and YouTube income in June 2022

Tanmay "Scout" Singh requires no introduction to BGMI and PUBG Mobile fans across the globe. Following the latter's ban in India, Scout started playing the Indian variant and is currently posited as one of the best gamers in the country.

His versatility as a player is seen in his livestreams, where he plays different PC and mobile titles. His collaboration with Dr. Disrespect highlights his popularity in the gaming community.

Today, he stands as an inspiration to many youngsters who try to emulate his gameplay.

Details about popular YouTuber and pro player Scout and his performance in BGMI

BGMI ID and IGN

Every Battlegrounds Mobile India user is handed a unique ID that helps distinguish their profile from others'. Scout's UID in the Battle Royale title is 5144286984.

Fans can also search for the star's profile using his in-game name (IGN), TxscÖutOP. However, players must remember that Scout frequently changes his IGN.

Seasonal stats and rank

Scout is one of the primary assaulters and a regular feature for the side he owns, Team X Spark. Hence, he gets less time to play classic matches. However, he has still managed to take time out of his busy schedule and livestream the game on YouTube and LOCO.

He was seen playing alongside his friends like Novaking and Scar. Scout has posited himself in the Diamond II tier within the first two weeks of the new Cycle 2 Season 6 with 3554 total points.

BGMI pro Scout's stats in the new Cycle 2 Season 6 (Image via Krafton)

In the new season, Scout has already played 23 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode and has won Chicken Dinners in 12 of them. Alongside his squadmates, he has reached the top ten in 22 games, a remarkable stat.

Scout has managed 23021.4 total damage with an average damage of 1000.9. Furthermore, he has maintained an F/D ratio of 5.78 and has outclassed 133 enemies.

However, Scout's gun-slinger skills are reflected in his headshot percentage of 24.8. He also has an average survival time of 11.7 minutes (which is excellent as he mainly plays the new Core Circle mode). Moreover, 19 most finishes and 2118 damage dealt in a match remains his best performance in the new C2S6.

Note: Scout's stats were recorded while penning this article and will change over time.

YouTube income

Scout is one of the topmost players in the BGMI esports community, an integral member of the S8UL gaming organization, and the owner of Team X Spark. He is also one of the captains of Playground, India's first gaming reality show.

However, the internet star's primary source of revenue is through his YouTube channel, which currently has over 4.43 million subscribers.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Scout has generated revenue between $2.3K and $36.8K in the last 30 days from his popular YouTube channel. He has also garnered more than 20K subscribers in this period.

