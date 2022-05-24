PUBG Mobile 2.1 update: Expected release date and time for all regions

Krafton Inc. and Tencent Games work tirelessly to regularly bring new additions to PUBG Mobile and provide players with an engaging battle royale experience. This results in them releasing new updates at periodic intervals. These updates generally introduce new features, themes, modes, maps, items, and a lot more.

The updates also create a huge buzz in the gaming community, and the same can be said for the upcoming 2.1 update. Beta testers are already playing the game regularly to detect any potential glitches or bugs that could be present in the version. However, the entire beta testing process for the upcoming July update is still in its early stages, and the developers are yet to announce an official release date.

When can PUBG Mobile players expect the upcoming 2.1 update to be released?

The new 2.0 update has seen a massive response from players across the globe. However, many curious players and fans have already started speculating about the upcoming 2.1 update.

The upcoming PUBG Mobile 2.1 update will likely be released sometime between 10 July and 14 July, with 13 July being the most probable date. The last few updates were released just before the conclusion of the existing RP. The Month 12 RP will most likely conclude on 15 May, resulting in the aforementioned time frame.

Since the developers do not take down the game's server for maintenance these days, users will not be locked out during the release of the update. It generally starts rolling out for Android and iOS devices at UTC +0, but the last 2.0 update was an exception to this norm.

Time of the update's release in different regions on 13 July:

Bangladesh: 6.00 am

Nepal: 5.45 am

England: 12.00 am

Pakistan: 5.00 am

USA: 7.00 pm on 5 July (New York Time)

Russia: 5.00-6.00 am

Indonesia: 6.00-7.00 am

Japan: 10.00 am

Note: The date and time of release are estimated based on previous updates.

Most popular features in PUBG Mobile's 2.0 update

Like any other major update, the features introduced in the new 2.0 update have exceeded players' expectations. These features have resulted in new players picking up the battle royale title, and many older players have also decided to return to the game.

Here's a look at the features that have become popular in the new 2.0 update:

All new official version of Livik - advanced supply zone, zipline, new Utility Task Vehicle, football field, tresure hunt, berries.

Evangelion theme - Core Circle.

Evangelion Discovery event.

XT weapon purchasing feature.

New gameplay and features like emergency pickup, unfinished RP missions in-match tab, revamped recall feature, and bullet capacity bar.

New Ban Pan system.

Basic improvements to UI and controls.

New Battle Royale arena.

Cycle 2 Season 6.

Hidden Hunters Month 11 Royale Pass.

With so many features available in the ongoing 2.0 update, PUBG Mobile players will be expecting Krafton and Tencent Games to make several changes in the upcoming July update.

Edited by Siddharth Satish