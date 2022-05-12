PUBG Mobile 2.0 update RP season launch time for Android and iOS devices

PUBG Mobile contains several in-game items that help players get a better game experience. However, the monthly Royale Pass has always been a major source of excitement amongst players and fans for a long time.

The developers of the battle royale title have already begun rolling out the latest 2.0 update, which contains several new features and items. Amongst all the items, the Month 11 RP has created a huge buzz in the gaming community. Players are eagerly waiting for the release of the RP.

When will the Cycle 2 Season 6 Month 10 Royale Pass arrive in PUBG Mobile?

The ongoing M10 RP will conclude on May 18, which will see the RP section getting locked for hours. The Month 11 RP will be rolled out on May 19 at 2:00 AM UTC for Android and iOS devices.

The Month 11 RP in PUBG Mobile will be based on the 'Hidden Hunters' theme and available in the Elite Pass version (360 UC) and the Elite Pass Plus version (960 UC).

The new RP will follow the norm of having a tenure of four weeks, with each week having exclusive weekly missions. Completing these missions will help players rank up RP levels and obtain rewards.

Players who purchased the M9 and M10 will receive an EZ License Card, which will enable them to unlock missions for the upcoming week before others.

What are the new rewards available in the C2S5 Month 11 Royale Pass for PUBG Mobile players?

The upcoming M11 Royale Pass is based on the Hidden Hunters theme. It introduces several new cosmetics and items that gamers can incorporate into their inventory to enrich its quality. While the paid Royale Pass section will contain theme rewards, the free section will only have a handful of new items.

The rewards for the upcoming Hidden Hunters RP include:

RP Rank 1: Electrotech Scar-L and Ultimate Trendsetter Set

RP Rank 5: Ultimate Trendsetter Cover and Ultimate Trendsetter Mask

RP Rank 10: Ultimate Trendsetter Helmet

RP Rank 15: Rising Uppercut Emote (also available for players without RP), RP Avatar (M11), and Lunar Spear Ornament

RP Rank 20: Foxy Twins Parachute (also available for players without RP) and Sinisflame Molotov Cocktail

RP Rank 23: Armed Raider Cover (also available for players without RP)

RP Rank 25: Armed Raider Set (also available for players without RP)

RP Rank 30: Crimson Emblem Plane Finish and Blockade Ahead Emote

RP Rank 35: Fruit Feast Uzi (also available for players without RP)

RP Rank 40: Biotech M16A4

RP Rank 50: Purity Defender Cover and Purity Defender Set or Elegant Finesse Cover and Elegant Finesse Set

