PUBG Mobile 2.0 update: Direct download link and APK release time revealed

Tencent Games and Krafton are working tirelessly to bring in new updates to PUBG Mobile, which will massively boost players' battle royale experience. These updates invariably create a massive buzz in the gaming community.

With the 1.9 update concluding, users and fans stand at the threshold of the new 2.0 update's release. The May update can be downloaded from the website and the application stores.

PUBG Mobile 2.0 update details

The global variant of the popular BR title is expected to release today (May 11). Tencent officials have confirmed the date on the official Discord server of the game.

The official website and application stores (Apple Store for iOS devices and Google Play Store for Androids) will witness the update being rolled out around a specific time frame.

A snippet from the official Discord server highlighting the release date and time (Image via Discord)

The update will go live on the application stores and the official website at different times worldwide on May 11. However, the initial release began earlier today, around 12.30 AM (UTC + 5:30).

The update will finish rolling out at different times for different platforms:

Apple App Store around 6.30 AM on May 13 (UTC + 5:30)

APK file around 7.15 AM on May 13 (UTC + 5:30)

Google Play Store around 9.30 AM on May 13 (UTC + 5:30)

For iOS, the update size will be around 1.93 GB, while the same for Android OS will be almost 785 MB.

APK link for 2.0 update

Players can visit the official website or click the link here to download the new update successfully.

Users across the globe can download the APK file once the update goes live. While writing this article, the APK file for the PUBG Mobile 1.9 version was available on the website.

What additions can PUBG Mobile gamers witness in the upcoming May update?

Like any other major update, the upcoming 2.0 update is set to exceed the users' expectations. It will introduce various new additions that will massively enhance the gameplay experience.

Based on the released patch notes, here's a look at the multiple features that will be incorporated in the new 2.0 update:

All new official version of Livik.

Evangelion Discovery theme.

New all-terrain vehicle - UTV.

XT weapon purchasing feature.

New gameplay and features like RP missions in the in-match tab, emergency pickup, and magazine capacity indicator.

New Ban Pan system.

Basic improvements to controls and UI.

New Battle Royale arena.

Cheer Park improvements

New Haptics System

Fans are in for a treat once this update rolls out.

Edited by Ravi Iyer