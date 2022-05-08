PUBG Mobile 2.0 update patch notes: UTV, Advanced supply zone, new event mode, and more

PUBG Mobile has already established itself as one of the leading Battle Royale titles in the mobile gaming market across the world. Millions of players play the title daily, showcasing its popularity.

The developers have always incorporated new updates to refresh and elevate the players' BR experience. Players wait in anticipation for these periodic updates, which will bring in new features, items, events, and more.

The developers have recently released patch notes for the upcoming 2.0 update. Several exciting features have been added to this update.

Details of PUBG Mobile 2.0 update's Patch Notes

1) All new Official versions of Livik Map

In the 2.0 version, the official version of Livik Map will be released 22 months after releasing the BETA version. Here's a look at the features of the new Livik map:

New themed areas

Changes have been made to popular locations like Midstein and Blomster. Lumber Yard has been upgraded to the Logistics Center. Moreover, a new area named ‘Iceborg’ is set to be introduced.

New all-terrain vehicle

An all-new four-seater UTV has been added to the map. The vehicle is compact and moves across terrains easily. No matter how complex the environment is, the UTV can traverse the area smoothly.

XT weapon upgrade packs

Supply shops have been added across different locations on the Livik map. Players can purchase the special XT Upgrade Crates from these shops and upgrade their weapons.

New gameplay and features

There will be several new gameplay-based features in Livik:

Advanced Supply Zone

Treasure Hunt

Soccer Challenge

High-Flying vehicle challenges

Ziplines

Berry Hunt

2) Evangelion Theme Mode

The Evangelion theme is based on PUBG Mobile's collaboration with Evangelion. The mode will have a new blue zone mechanic for fast-paced gameplay and EVA Unit 01 will be seen fighting the sixth angel.

3) Basic Improvements

The new version has also incorporated various new improvements for PUBG Mobile players to enjoy the game better. Here's a look at them:

Decline feature for following requests implemented for the whole match.

Collapse feature has been added for the item bar in a backpack.

Graffiti and Emotes section has been merged for more fun.

Adjusted the size of the throwable wheel and transparency of markers.

Improvements have been made in the kill feed and in-game messages, which will now appear after certain actions.

Enemies behind obstacles can now be marked with quick voice messages.

Improved damage of shotguns.

Slight improvements have been made in smoke animation, sprint controls, weapon holding near a wall, and marking features.

4) Other Improvements

Several other improvements have been incorporated in the new update in PUBG Mobile. They are:

New tier system change to bronze (which will have three tiers) and silver (which will have four tiers).

An all-new Haptics system has been added to give a new experience to the players.

The new Emergency Pickup feature on Miramar and Erangel will help players easily transport to the safe zone.

