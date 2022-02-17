BGMI x Jujutsu Kaisen: How to get permanent skins and outfits from collab events

BGMI has climbed up the popularity ladder rapidly in the last few months. One of the main reasons for such a rise is the Battle Royale game's tendency to collaborate with great brands and franchises from different fields.

Krafton has devised and carried out the strategy successfully. In the last few months, the community has seen the game announce collaborations with Arcane, Marvel's Spider-Man, and now Jujutsu Kaisen.

Jujutsu Kaisen mode was recently introduced in Battlegrounds Mobile India after the conclusion of the popular Spider-Man mode. The inclusion of the mode also resulted in different missions and events popping up in the game. These events will help players obtain permanent rewards to add to their inventory.

Jujutsu Discovery event in BGMI: Everything to know about

Following the norm set by the developers during the Mirror World event a couple of months back, the new Jujutsu Discovery event has made its way into the game. The event has 32 stages and requires users to play the Jujutsu Kaisen themed mode regularly and earn exploration points (up to 140 points per day).

The accumulated exploration points will help them unlock each stage which contains different rewards. Players can get their hands on time-limited mythic emotes, outfits and skins upon completing the missions. However, they need to spend some UC to convert these time-limited items into permanent items.

The main attraction of this event in BGMI is the mythic Yuji Itadori Cosplay Set, legendary Ryomen Sukuna Groza (upgradable to Level 7), mythic Saturo Gojo Serious Mode Cosplay Set, Jujutsu Kaisen UAZ, materials for upgrading gun skins, and the new Companion: Cathy.

However, different rewards can be obtained from the 31 previous stages. While the time-limited mythic cosplay sets are available in Stages 1, 13, and 29, the event-specific stickers are available in Stages 8,10, 24, and 26.

Furthermore, mythic emotes are available in Stages 4,6, 22, and 31. Players can also obtain the time-limited pan skin available upon reaching Stage 19. Several BGMI items like BP, Crate scraps, AG Currency, and Silver Fragments are also available in plenty across different event stages.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha