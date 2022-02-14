3 BGMI tips to rank up faster in Spider-Man mode (February 2022)

The latest 1.8 update in BGMI witnessed the introduction of the crowd-favorite superhero Spider-Man swinging his way into the game. The popularity of Spider-Man has resulted in Krafton bringing in an exclusive themed mode to the game.

While a lot of players are playing the mode for fun and trying out new features in the process, there are many players who are pushing rank in the Spider-Man mode. They are competing against others to climb through the ranks faster and obtain rank rewards.

How can BGMI players rank up faster playing the Spider-Man mode in February 2022?

1) Keep an aggressive stance initially

While ranking up requires players of Battlegrounds Mobile India to earn survival points, it is important for them to gather kill points as well. The Spider-Man mode helps players play more aggressively than in the normal classic BR mode.

This will help them earn more kill points in the themed mode matches as they play without the risk of permanently getting eliminated from matches. This is due to the introduction of the new recall feature which can be used to bring back dead teammates.

However, players must remember that the recall feature can only be used once per match. They have to play safe after getting recalled to earn more points.

2) Use Spider-Man's special abilities

The Spider-Man mode in BGMI provides players with the opportunity to use Spider-Man's special abilities in matches. These special abilities consist of the web-shooters and the spiderweb balls, which help the players gain an advantage over their opponents during fights.

While web-shooters are used to gain a height advantage or move quickly from one place to another, spiderweb balls are used to restrict enemy movement which eventually helps players take down their opponents easily.

3) Stick with the squad

Although it is a themed mode, the basics of the battle royale genre remain the same in the Spider-Mode in BGMI. In order to rank up faster, players need to stick with their squadmates, which will increase their chances of survival in each match and help them earn more points.

They can easily get revived and rush at squads together to get more kills.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish