PUBG Mobile set to release official version of Livik

The developers of PUBG Mobile have always tried to provide the best gaming experience to their users. Every update in the battle royale title brings in new modes, events, features, and lots more to enhance the game's quality.

Following the tradition, the game is set to release the official version of the Livik map in an upcoming update. The arena's beta version was added in July 2020 as the fifth Classic mode map after Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi.

Since then, players have been waiting for the developers to launch the map's full version. Finally, their wish has been granted, and Livik can be played in its official version.

Everything about upcoming release of Livik's official version in PUBG Mobile

Krafton took to the official Instagram handle of PUBG Mobile to announce the addition of the official version of Livik. The release will result in the map expanding its dimensions from 2x2 km in the beta version.

The official version of the map is set to be released in May along with the upcoming major update, 1.10. The new patch will also introduce the Cycle 2 Season 6 and the Month 11 Royale Pass.

The post has a humorous and unique tagline highlighting that it has been really long since the beta version was released. The tagline is:

"Can't believe we mean it this time."

Exclusively available in the mobile version of the game, the developers are sure to add new towns, cities, vehicles, and a lot more to enhance the BR gaming experience of gamers. However, since Livik is famous for providing the cumulative experiences of Miramar, Erangel, and Vikendi in both its looks and features, the full version will continue to offer the same features.

Earlier, the introduction of the 1.8 update witnessed the addition of a revamped version of the Livik map (beta version). This futuristic iteration is known as Aftermath and portrays the ruins of the Livik map. It was incorporated into the Unranked Classic mode, and thousands of players enjoy playing the map.

It is to be seen whether Aftermath will be available to users following the launch of the full version of Livik in PUBG Mobile.

However, those hailing from the Indian region and playing BGMI will have to wait for the update to be released in the Indian version of the game.

Edited by Ravi Iyer