How to get BGMI Royal Pass for free in 2022

Amongst the various items available in BGMI, the seasonal Royale Pass has reportedly created the most buzz. With a new RP available in four weeks, players can get their hands on exclusive rewards.

While many players have already purchased the Royale Pass and continue to renew it every month, many still cannot afford to purchase the item. As a result, they look for several ways to help them get the Pass for free. However, they must be aware of fraud applications and websites and try to avoid them.

What are the different ways through which BGMI players can get RP for free in 2022?

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is safe to use as it was developed by Google. It is reportedly amongst the best apps that can help Battlegrounds Mobile India players obtain the Royale Pass without using any money.

BGMI players must create a Google profile (which can be made for free as well). They are then required to complete surveys exclusively available to them, which will help earn Google Play credits.

These Google Play Credits can be used to get money that can be used to purchase the Royale Pass in the game.

2) Giveaways

Giveaway is a safe and free method to get the seasonal Royale Pass in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Several tournament organizers and content creators organize giveaways to attract viewers to their channel.

This is prevalent on streaming platforms like YouTube, Loco, and Rooter. However, participating in giveaways does not guarantee players the RP. Winning the giveaways depends on luck.

3) Poll Pay

Poll Pay has established itself as a popular Get-Paid-To app available to users across the country. The application works on a similar principle to that of Google Opinion Rewards.

BGMI players can earn money through the app by completing a few tasks. They can later use this money to purchase the Royale Pass (preferably the Elite Pass version).

Note: Players must read the Terms and conditions of each application mentioned in the article before making any purchases.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha