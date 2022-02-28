How to get BGMI streamer Kaztro's mythic voice pack for free

The first update of the year that appeared in BGMI was patch 1.8. It brought along the voice packs of popular YouTubers and pro players. Since these voice-packs contain audio files of Jonathan, Kaztro, and Snax, they have created a lot of buzz in the Indian gaming community.

Following the success of Jonathan's voice packs, which saw thousands of players purchasing and using them, Kaztro's voice packs have arrived in-game.

It is exclusive as it contains Malayalam audio files, unlike Jonathan's and Snax's.

Everything about BGMI streamer Kaztro's mythic voice pack giveaway

Kaztro's voice pack was initially released (as the basic version) following the departure of Jonathan's voice pack from the game. Gamers and fans had to wait until yesterday for Krafton to announce the arrival of the mythic version of his voice pack.

Although the basic voice pack is available in the game for 250 UC, the Mythic voice pack is available in the Lucky Crate which costs 30 UC for one crate and 270 UC for 10 crates. Since Mythic items are rare, it will take users a lot of UC to get their hands on the special voice pack.

However, much to the relief of gamers across the country, Krafton took to the official Instagram handle of Battlegrounds Mobile India to announce a major giveaway that will run from today till March 3. It highlights that 30 lucky winners are entitled to receive the mythic voice pack of Kaztro for free.

Here are the steps that BGMI players must follow to successfully participate in the mythic voice pack giveaway:

Step 1: They need to follow the official Instagram handle of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Users must tag their friends in the comment section while stating why they love Kaztro.

They are required to mention their BGMI UIDs in the comments.

Gamers must keep in mind that participating in the giveaway does not guarantee winning it, as many other fans of Kaztro will also be partaking. Winning and obtaining the voice pack from the giveaway involves a matter of luck as well.

