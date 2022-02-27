BGMI star Kaztro's special voice pack released

The introduction of the 1.8 update in BGMI focused on the release of the long-anticipated voice packs in the game. These voice packs have created a buzz as they differ from the previous voice packs already present in the game in terms of language and familiarity.

The voice packs include audio files of popular Battlegrounds Mobile India players and streamers - Snax, Kaztro and Jonathan. Following the successful release of Jonathan's voice pack, Kaztro's voice has arrived into the game, resulting in the elation of his fans.

Since Jonathan's voice packs stayed in the game for almost a month, it is expected that Kaztro's voice packs will also have the same tenure.

How to get BGMI star Kaztro's voice pack in the game

On February 18, Battlegrounds Mobile India took to their official Instagram handle and YouTube channel to release a video highlighting the introduction of Kaztro's voice pack in the game.

However, the basic version of the voice pack was initially released. Players can head over to the in-game shop and purchase the voice pack for 250 UC.

Players did not have to wait long enough for the special or the mythic version of the voice pack to arrive. Earlier today, Krafton released a post on the game's official Instagram handle announcing the arrival of the mythic voice pack.

The mythic voice pack contains regional Malayalam audio files of Kaztro. Fans have been waiting a long time for the voice pack to arrive since his voice recording clips went viral on the internet a few months back.

To obtain the mythic version of Kaztro's voice pack, BGMI players can head over to the Crates section and find it in the Lucky Crate. While the price for opening one Lucky Crate is 30 UC, the price for opening ten Lucky Crates at once is kept at 270 UC.

Since the new mythic version has been designated as a rare item, players may have to spend thousands of BGMI UCs to get their hands on the audio file. It is to be seen how many players will eventually obtain the mythic voice pack.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar