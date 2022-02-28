5 best ways to spend BGMI UC wisely (February 2022)

The in-game currency of BGMI is known as Unknown Cash (UC). Like other video games, the in-game currency in Battlegrounds Mobile India is used to purchase several items like outfits, cosmetics, and more.

However, since UC is available in the shop for a hefty amount, players must make the best use of it.

List of items that can be purchased using UC in BGMI in February 2022

1) C2S4 Month 8 Royale Pass

The conclusion of the C2S4 Month 7 Royale Pass has paved the path for the arrival of Month 8 RP in the game. The M8 RP has a theme of Bounty Legends and is available in two versions - Elite Pass in 360 UC and Elite Pass Plus in 960 UC.

Players can purchase the RP which will help them receive great rewards by completing weekly missions.

2) Kaztro's voice pack

Kaztro is a popular Battlegrounds Mobile India player and streamer on YouTube. His voice packs were introduced in the game following the success of Jonathan's voice pack.

Kaztro's voice packs are available in two versions. While the basic voice pack contains English audio files and is available in the in-game shop at 250 UC, the Mythic Voice Pack is available in the Lucky Crate for 30 UC for 1 Crate and 270 UC for 10 Crates.

3) Rainbow Drake AWM

The Rainbow Drake AWM is the latest upgradable gun skin that has been incorporated into the game. The gun skin is upgradable till Level 7 and its unique design sets it apart from the rest. Players can use UC in the Lucky Spin to obtain the rare gun skin.

4) Materials

Materials are amongst the rarest items in Battlegrounds Mobile India that can be purchased using UC. Materials are required to upgrade the gun skins available for upgradation. However, the rarity of the Materials requires players to use a lot of UC on them.

5) Permanent characters from the Jujutsu Discovery event

The Jujutsu Kaisen mode available in BGMI has resulted in the introduction of the Jujutsu Discovery event.

The event provides opportunities for players to get hold of time-limited characters - Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobata Kugisaki, and Satoru Gojo. However, players can use 3000 UC to get hold of all the characters permanently.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha