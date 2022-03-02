New Frozen RP system in BGMI: All you need to know

Developed by Krafton and hailing from the Battle Royale genre, BGMI has established itself as one of the leading action games for mobile devices. in just eight months, the popularity of the game has seen a staggering rise in the Indian gaming community.

Since Battlegrounds Mobile India is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, the developers have tried to incorporate similar features, mechanisms, and items in the game. One such item is the Seasonal Royale Pass, which is reportedly the most purchased item in the game.

However, the 1.8 update in the game has introduced a new feature in RP known as the Frozen system, which has become a cause of worry for players across the country.

Everything about the new RP Frozen system in BGMI

The Cycle system in Battlegrounds Mobile India has broken the previous norm of having a single Royale Pass for the entire span of eight weeks, which is equivalent to the tenure of a season in the game. Nowadays, there are two Royale Passes incorporated in a single season.

The Royale Pass has a tenure of four weeks and offers players various rewards to enrich their in-game inventory. The rewards can be obtained by completing different weekly missions. The missions are separate for RP and non-RP holders.

However, the new Frozen RP system has become problematic for players who are restricted from completing as many missions as they want in a week. Previously there were no restrictions on completing missions, but now the players' will see their RP become Frozen once they complete the weekly limit of 1275 RP points.

This was first seen among those who have purchased either the Elite Pass (available for 360 UC) or the Elite Pass Plus versions (available for 960 UC). However, it was then applicable to non-RP holders as well.

The Frozen RP system has become problematic, especially for those who possess the EZ License Card that unlocks the RP missions for the next week in BGMI. The system has been introduced so that players have to play every week.

There is no possible solution for the Frozen RP system but to wait until next week, which will remove the Frozen lock from the missions making it available for completion.

Edited by Saman