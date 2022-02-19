PUBG Mobile 1.9 update expected release date for all regions

The craze regarding any update in PUBG Mobile is massive in the gaming community. Users and fans worldwide wait in anticipation for the latest updates to try out the new features added to the game. The developers try and release major updates with the introduction of a new season in the game.

The upcoming 1.9 update is still under development as beta testers have begun playing the new update to find out if any possible glitches or bugs are present in it. Players around the world can expect several new features and modes in the upcoming update (especially the 4th Anniversary event).

However, the developers are yet to make any official announcement regarding the release date of the upcoming major update.

When can PUBG Mobile players around the world expect the 1.9 update to release?

It has been seen throughout the span of four years that the developers try and introduce new updates around an interval of eight weeks. This highlights the fact that the next major update could arrive in the game in March, two months after the introduction of the major 1.8 update, which witnessed the game's collaboration with popular franchises like Marvel's Spider-Man and anime series Jujutsu Kaisen.

Following the norm of releasing the update along with the introduction of a new season and the conclusion of a Royale Pass month, the developers can release the 1.9 update between March 15 and March 20. Since the C2S4 Month 8 Royale Pass is scheduled to conclude on March 17, Krafton can release the update during that time.

Expected features of the upcoming 1.9 update in PUBG Mobile

Every new update in the game brings in several new features, items, maps, skins, rewards, and a lot more. The 1.9 update, too, is scheduled to introduce several features, according to leaks given by popular YouTubers and content creators. Here's a look at the expected features:

Weapon Throw feature

Emergency Pickup

Self Revive Kit

ATV vehicle

Bicycle

Lynx AMR sniper rifle

Anniversary Mode

C2S5 Month 9 Royale Pass

The upcoming 1.9 update in PUBG Mobile will create a buzz when it releases next month, and all these expected features will only add to the hype. Players and fans can only wait for now and enjoy playing the current season.

Note: The release date mentioned in the article is completely based on calculations made from the release of previous updates and is subject to change based on the needs of the developers.

