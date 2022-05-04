PUBG Mobile 2.0 update: Expected release date and time for all regions

Tencent Games and Krafton work tirelessly to give users of PUBG Mobile the best battle royale gaming experience. As a result, they usher in new updates to the game at regular intervals. Players and fans across the world wait in anticipation for these updates, which generally introduce new features, modes, themes, maps, items, and a lot more.

These updates also generate a lot of buzz in the gaming community. The same can be said for the upcoming 2.0 update, which will be the third major update this year.

The upcoming 2.0 update is still undergoing development, and beta testers are currently playing the update to detect any potential glitches or bugs. Players can expect several new features and maps in the upcoming update (especially the official version of the Livik map).

However, the game's developers are yet to announce the details of the new 2.0 version.

When can PUBG Mobile players around the globe expect the upcoming 2.0 update to release?

The upcoming 2.0 update in PUBG Mobile will likely be released sometime between 10 May and 13 May, with 11 May being the most probable date. The last few updates of the game were released just before the conclusion of the existing Royale Pass. The current Micro Battle RP will conclude on 18 May, resulting in the aforementioned timeframe.

Since the game's servers are not taken down for maintenance nowadays, users will not be locked out of the BR title. The update generally starts rolling out for Android devices at UTC +0, but the last 1.9 update was an exception to this rule.

Time of the update's release in different regions on 11 May:

Bangladesh: 6.00 am

Nepal: 5.45 am

England: 12.00 am

Pakistan: 5.00 am

USA: 7.00 pm on 10 May (New York Time)

Russia: 5.00-6.00 am

Indonesia: 6.00-7.00 am

Japan: 10.00 am

Note: The mentioned date and time are estimated based on previous updates.

What changes can PUBG Mobile players expect to see in the upcoming May update?

Like any other major update, the 2.0 update is set to exceed players' expectations. It will bring in several new additions that will massively enhance the gameplay experience.

Here's a look at the features that will be added in the new 2.0 update:

All new official version of Livik.

Evangelion Discovery theme.

New all-terrain vehicle.

XT weapon purchasing feature.

New gameplay and features like unfinished RP missions in-match tab and bullet capacity bar.

New Ban Pan system.

Basic improvements to controls and UI.

New Battle Royale arena.

