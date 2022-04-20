BGMI C2S5 Month 10 rewards, price, and more details

Several items are present in BGMI, which helps it attract millions of users daily. However, nothing matches the craze and excitement among players as much as the Royale Pass.

Battlegrounds Mobile India follows the Cycle system that has broken away from the previous norm of having one RP for an entire season. Currently, gamers get to see a new RP every month.

Those waiting to get their hands on the rewards on the new M10 RP can finally rest easy as the new RP has arrived.

Everything about C2S5 Month 10 Royale Pass in BGMI

The Month 9 Cosmic Clash Royale Pass concluded yesterday, and the RP section was locked earlier today at 5.30 am IST. The new Month 10 Royale Pass arrived in BGMI at 7.30 am IST, bringing to an end users' wait.

M10 Royale Pass rewards

The new Cycle 2 Season 5 Month 10 Royale Pass contains rewards for those who have successfully purchased either the Elite Pass or the Elite Pass Plus version of the RP. However, Krafton has also added various rewards for those who prefer to play the game for free.

Here's a look at the best rewards offered by the Micro Battle Royale Pass in Battlegrounds Mobile India:

RP Rank 1: Pink Shelter Skorpion and Pink Shelter Set

RP Rank 5: Pink Shelter Cover and Pink Shelter Mask

RP Rank 10: Pixel Bolt Backpack

RP Rank 15: Stomp Ground Emote (also available for players without RP), RP Avatar (M10), and Raging Bomb Ornament

RP Rank 20: Monster Chef Parachute (also available for players without RP) and Dream Butterfly Grenade

RP Rank 23: Casual Stroll Cover (also available for players without RP)

RP Rank 25: Casual Stroll Set (also available for players without RP)

RP Rank 30: Lush World Plane Finish and Infernal Chef Emote

RP Rank 35: Blue Tint M16A4 (also available for players without RP)

RP Rank 40: Graffiti Wall AKM

RP Rank 50: Infernal Chef Cover and Infernal Chef Set

Furthermore, BGMI players who purchase the Royale Pass will be entitled to choose either AG currency or UC in RP Ranks 3, 7, 13, 17, 23, 27, 33, 37, 43, 47. Those who select UC in all the mentioned ranks can get the Cycle 2 Season 6 Month 11 Royale Pass' Elite Pass version for free.

Royale Pass holders are also subjected to obtaining Month 10 RP Adventure badges that will enable them to play the RP Adventure arcade game. This mini-mode will help them earn different rewards.

The RP Adventure badges are available in RP Ranks 2, 13, 25, 35, and 45.

Month 10 RP price

The Micro Battle Royale Pass is available in BGMI in two variants. While the base variant (Elite Pass) is available at 360 UC, the higher version, known as the Elite Pass Plus, is available for 960 UC.

However, players who had purchased the Month 9 RP can avail of the 60 UC discount coupon while purchasing the Month 10 Royale Pass.

Furthermore, those who have purchased the Royale Pass for three consecutive months will receive an EZ License Card that will help them unlock the weekly missions for the upcoming week before others.

Edited by Ravi Iyer