Best ways to get free UC in BGMI (April 2022)

The turn of the year has seen BGMI grow in popularity. It is one of the most downloaded and played action games in the Indian mobile gaming market. Several new players join on a daily basis, which has resulted in an increase in the number of in-game purchases. These purchases are made using the game's own currency - Unknown Cash (UC).

However, there are many players who cannot afford to spend money on the game. They search for alternative methods which will help them obtain free UC. They will use this UC to get outfits, skins, RPs, and several other items.

What are the different ways through which BGMI players can get free UC in April 2022?

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is developed by Google, which makes the application trustworthy and BGMI players can use it to obtain free UC.

Following a successful login, users are given some easy surveys, which upon completion rewards them with Google Play Credits. The received Google Play Credits can be exchanged to get money, which can again be used to purchase UC for free.

2) Giveaways

Various popular content creators and tournament organizers hold giveaways for Royale Pass and UC on their YouTube, LOCO channels, and other social media platforms. It is reportedly a safe and easy method to receive BGMI UC for free.

Players need to follow these channels closely to know when they are organizing a giveaway. However, they must remember that participating in a giveaway does not ensure winning it. Winning these giveaways involves a matter of luck.

3) Winzo

Winzo is an Indian gaming app and is popularized by many famous Battlegrounds Mobile India streamers. They play games on the app (like Winzo World War) during their live streams, proving the app's reliability and authenticity. The app can be used by players to enjoy and earn at the same time.

The app offers plenty of games that can be played for free using the joining bonus. Winning different games and tournaments will help players earn money, which they can withdraw by linking their respective bank accounts with Winzo after completing their KYC.

4) Rooter

Rooter was initially introduced in 2021 to gamers across the country. However, Rooter's collaboration with popular third-party tournament organizers, Skyesports, has made the app popular amongst BGMI players who use it to earn free UC.

Users are required to log into the app using a Paytm registered number to withdraw their balance when needed. They can either complete surveys or stream different games on the platform to earn money. They can use the withdrawn money to get UC for free.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul