How to get popular PUBG Mobile streamer Powerbang's voice pack for free

PUBG Mobile has established itself as a top action game on mobile phones. Many players across the globe enjoy playing the battle royale title daily. The increase in the number of players has resulted in the developers introducing periodic updates to enhance the players' gaming experience.

The major 1.9 update was recently released for gamers to enjoy new modes, events, features, items, and lots more. Although users worldwide waited for the fourth-anniversary theme mode before the update's release, the introduction of the popular streamer Powerbang's voice pack has got fans buzzing with excitement.

Popular PUBG Mobile YouTuber Powerbang's voice pack can be obtained for free

Earlier today, the game's developers took to the official Instagram and Twitter handles to announce the addition of Powerbang's voice pack in the game. However, to cater to players' needs, the voice pack has been incorporated into an event so that players can obtain it for free.

The new 'Powerbang's Voice Pack Store' event was introduced in the game yesterday and will continue till 20 April. The event contains all three voice pack versions of Powerbang — Basic, Enhanced, and Mythic. Here are more details about the event and the rewards.

Classic Crate scraps: Players are entitled to receive Classic Crate Coupon scraps upon exchanging one Powerbang Coin. The reward can be redeemed twice.

Powerbang Space Gift: The event offers the players a unique Powerbang Space Gift. This gift can be obtained in exchange for 20 Powerbang Coins and can be used to increase an in-game friend's popularity.

Basic voice pack: Players are subjected to receive the basic version of Powerbang's voice pack once they exchange 50 Powerbang Coins.

Enhanced voice pack: The event also provides players with the opportunity to exchange 150 Powerbang Coins to obtain the Enhanced version of the voice pack.

Mythic voice pack: The most valuable item in the event is the Mythic voice pack which requires players to exchange 400 Powerbang Coins.

PUBG Mobile players need to complete some easy missions while playing a few classic mode matches on a daily basis to get their hands on the Powerbang Coins. These coins can be received from different sub-events — Powerbang Login and Powerbang Damage Challenge.

Players hailing from India who cannot play PUBG Mobile as it is banned in the country await free voice-packs in the Indian version — BGMI.

Although voice packs of different streamers like Payal, Jonathan, Kaztro, and Snax have arrived in the game, players have to purchase them using UC. It remains to be seen when the Indian version incorporates such privileges for its players.

Edited by Ravi Iyer