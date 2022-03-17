How to download PUBG Mobile 1.9 update on Android and iOS: Step-by-step guide

Updates to PUBG Mobile create a lot of hype in the mobile gaming community. Millions of players across the world wait in anticipation for the release of the periodic updates, which bring in several new features, modes, events, and a lot more.

The latest 1.9 update introduced the Fourth Anniversary Theme in the game, which celebrates the game's success in the gaming market for the last four years. Here are more details on how to install the latest update of the game.

PUBG Mobile 1.9 update: Minimum system requirements and installation process

The developers of the game have finally given a nod to the release of the 1.9 update after a month of beta testing. As a result, the update started to roll out since March 16 for Android and Apple users across the world.

For Android

Minimum system requirements

Minimum OS version - Android 4.4.1 or above

- Android 4.4.1 or above RAM - 2 GB (recommended 3 GB for smooth gameplay)

- 2 GB (recommended 3 GB for smooth gameplay) Game version - 1.9.0

- 1.9.0 Download size - 789 MB (Variable)

- 789 MB (Variable) Additional resources - 800 MB (for HD pack) or 430MB (for Low-spec pack)

Installation process

Once the minimum system requirements are met, Android users can follow the step-by-step guide to download and enjoy playing the new 1.9 update. Here's a look at the steps.

Step1: Head over to the Google Play Store and search for the game.

Head over to the Google Play Store and search for the game. Step 2: Click on the Install option to begin the download procedure.

Click on the Install option to begin the download procedure. Step 3: Once the installation procedure is complete, open the game and allow storage and mic permissions.

Once the installation procedure is complete, open the game and allow storage and mic permissions. Step 4: Login to the game using Twitter, Google Play or Facebook account.

For iOS

Minimum system requirements

Minimum OS version: 10.0 or later

10.0 or later CPU: Apple A9 and above

Apple A9 and above 3 GB free storage space

RAM: 2 GB RAM (recommended 3 GB)

2 GB RAM (recommended 3 GB) Download Size: 1.88 GB (Variable)

Installation process

Here's a look at the step-by-step installation guide for PUBG Mobile on iOS devices.

Step 1: Navigate your way to the Apple Store and search for the game.

Navigate your way to the Apple Store and search for the game. Step 2: Tap on the Download option to initiate the download procedure.

Tap on the Download option to initiate the download procedure. Step 3: Once the installation is complete, allow storage, and mic permissions.

Once the installation is complete, allow storage, and mic permissions. Step 4: Login to the updated game using either the Google Play, Twitter or Facebook account.

Note: Indian players must refrain from downloading the game as it is banned in the country. They can wait till tomorrow for BGMI to release the 1.9 update, which will have similar features.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan