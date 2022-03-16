New BGMI UC purchase offers and rewards in March 2022 (Codashop): All you need to know

Due to a massive increase in BGMI's popularity, the purchase of the in-game currency - Unknown Cash (UC) has also skyrocketed. Players are seen spending a lot of money to buy UC bundles, which will help them open crates, buy Royale Passes, items, and a lot more.

With many players searching for apps that can help them get UC at a cheaper rate than the in-game store, the developers of the game, Krafton Inc., have partnered with Codashop. The app helps get UC at a reduced price and provides additional UC and rewards upon purchase.

What are the new offers and rewards available in Codashop for purchasing BGMI UC?

Krafton and Codashop are celebrating the popular festival, Holi, with a special event (March 14 - 18) to help players earn rewards upon purchasing UC from the website.

The event is already live and is scheduled to run until 6:00 PM IST on March 18. While the Vibrant Celebration Set and Vibrant Celebration glasses are the only two rewards available for users, they have different tenures for different UC bundles. Here's a look at the detailed rewards.

Purchase 60 UC to get Vibrant Celebration Glasses for 3 days

Purchase 300 UC to get Vibrant Celebration Glasses for 7 days

Purchase 600 UC to get Vibrant Celebration Glasses for 14 days

Purchase 1500 UC to get Vibrant Celebration Set for 14 days

Purchase 3000 UC to get Vibrant Celebration Glasses permanently and Vibrant Celebration Set for 14 days

Purchase 6000 UC to get Vibrant Celebration Glasses and Vibrant Colorful Set permanently

Price of BGMI UC in Codashop

As of March 2022, the UC price in Codashop has been kept so that it lures Battlegrounds Mobile India players. Here's a look at the different prices.

Purchase 60 UC at ₹75

Purchase 300 UC at ₹380 and get an extra 25 UC

Purchase 600 UC at ₹750 and get an extra 60 UC

Purchase 1500 UC at ₹1900 and get an extra 300 UC

Purchase 3000 UC at ₹3800 and get an extra 850 UC

Purchase 6000 UC at ₹7500 and get an extra 2100 UC

Note: Players are recommended to read the full Terms and Conditions of the application before making any purchase.

