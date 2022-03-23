BGMI UC offer for India: How to get cheap UC via Codashop

In the last few months, BGMI has seen immense growth in popularity. New updates, a thriving esports scenario, as well as the ban imposed on the rival game, Garena Free Fire, have helped it emerge as the most popular battle royale title in the country.

While millions of players across the country have already immersed themselves in the thrilling nature of Battlegrounds Mobile India, many new players join regularly. This has increased the number of in-game purchases done using the title's own currency, known as Unknown Cash (UC).

Since the in-game UC store has a high price tag for different UC bundles, many users have been searching for alternative applications and websites through which they can buy cheap UC for Battlegrounds Mobile India. Catering to their needs, Krafton has officially partnered with Codashop to provide cheap UC and added discounts.

How to get cheap BGMI UC from Codashop

As the developers have officially recognized it, Codashop has been added to the game's official website. Several Battlegrounds Mobile India partners and popular YouTubers took to their videos to popularize the use of this site amongst mobile gamers.

Gamers are urged to head to the UC Store section of BGMI's website, which will lead them to Codashop's own trusted website.

Codshop works on the same principle as Midasbuy. BGMI players are required to put in their in-game ID and choose a UC bundle to purchase. They can pay using Netbanking or UPI apps.

As of 23 March, Codashop has introduced a new offer where additional discounts are given upon purchase of UC bundles. Furthermore, bonus UCs is offered for a better user experience. The offer will continue till 28 March, 9 am IST.

Here's a look at the prices of different UC bundles in Codashop:

Purchase 60 UC at ₹75 and receive 60 UC + 3 Bonus UC

Purchase 300 UC at ₹75 and receive 300 UC + 40 Bonus UC

Purchase 600 UC at ₹75 and receive 600 UC + 90 Bonus UC

Purchase 1500 UC at ₹75 and receive 1500 UC + 375 Bonus UC

Purchase 3000 UC at ₹75 and receive 3000 UC + 1000 Bonus UC

Purchase 6000 UC at ₹75 and receive 6000 UC + 2400 Bonus UC

Note: Players are recommended to read the full Terms and Conditions of the application before making any online purchase.

