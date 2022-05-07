BGMI 2.0 update: expected release date, new features, and more details

Within 10 months of its release, BGMI broke many records in terms of downloads and popularity and has emerged as one of the leading games in the Indian mobile gaming market.

The developers of the Battle Royale title, Krafton Inc., have always tried to incorporate new content into the game, aiming to enhance the gaming experience. There have been several updates since the game's release last year during the Covid hiatus. However, the craze for the upcoming 2.0 update is unmatchable.

Players are waiting eagerly for the ongoing update to conclude, which will pave the way for the new update. New features, themes, modes, maps, items, and a lot more are set to arrive in the game.

When can BGMI players across the country expect the upcoming 2.0 update to release?

The upcoming 2.0 update in Battlegrounds Mobile India will likely be released sometime between 12 May and 15 May, with 13 May being the most probable date. Krafton released the last few updates just before the conclusion of the existing Royale Pass.

The ongoing Micro Battle RP is set to conclude on 18 May, resulting in the aforementioned time frame.

Since BGMI's servers are not currently down for maintenance, users will not be locked out of the BR title. Updates generally start rolling out at 11 AM for Android users and 4 PM IST for iOS users, but the last 1.9 update was an exception to this format.

Note: The mentioned date and time for the update's release are estimated based on previous updates.

What changes can BGMI players expect to witness in the upcoming May update?

Like any other update in the game, the 2.0 update is set to surpass players' expectations. It is set to introduce a bunch of new content that will improve the gameplay experience.

Here's a look at the features that players will get with the upcoming 2.0 update.

1) The new official version of Livik.

Advanced Supply Zone

Treasure hunt

Soccer challenge

High-flying vehicles

Ziplines

Berry hunt

2) Month 11 Royal Pass and Cycle 2 Season 6

3) Evangelion Discovery theme.

4) New all-terrain vehicle.

5) XT weapon-purchasing feature.

6) New gameplay and features - unfinished RP missions displayed on the in-match tab and magazine capacity bar.

7) New Ban Pan system.

7) Basic improvements to controls and UI.

8) New Battle Royale arena.

With so much to offer, it comes as no surprise at all that players want this update to arrive as soon as possible.

