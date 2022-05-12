Top 7 features and changes in PUBG Mobile 2.0 update

PUBG Mobile has been in the gaming market for over four years. However, unlike many other games, the popularity of PUBG is always increasing, with millions of players downloading it on a daily basis to experience the thrill of a battle royale.

To give these users a better gaming experience, Krafton and Tencent Games constantly bring in new updates. With the 1.9 update coming to an end, the new 2.0 update (containing several new features) has begun rolling out.

What are the best features available in the PUBG Mobile 2.0 update?

1) Official version of the Livik map

Livik was added to the game as the fifth Classic mode map in July 2020 after Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi. However, the map was initially released in the beta version. After a long wait of 22 months, players can finally experience the thrill of the official version of Livik.

Several changes have been made to crowd-favorite locations like Midstein and Blomster. The area of Lumber Yard has been upgraded to a brand new Logistics Center. Furthermore, a new vicinity called Iceborg is also set to be introduced.

2) Evangelion theme

In 2022, PUBG Mobile collaborated with Spider-Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Lamborghini. However, only the Spider-Man and Jujutsu Kaisen themes were added as modes to the game. The new update in May will see the game collaborate with Evangelion.

The Evangelion theme will be exclusively available in Erangel. The mode is set to have a new blue zone mechanism for fast-paced gameplay. The themed character of EVA Unit 01 will be seen fighting the mythic character, the sixth angel. Furthermore, players can collect resources from the defensive fortresses.

3) Emergency pickup

In the 2.0 update, a new Emergency pickup feature has been added exclusively to the maps of Erangel and Miramar.

Players need to find an Emergency pickup bag that they can use to summon a pickup that will enable them to travel to the safe zone. They can also strategically pick the area that they want to drop into. However, they must remember that their HP will continue to decrease as long as they are outside the safe zone.

4) New vehicle - UTV

PUBG Mobile players can choose from a variety of vehicles for transportation purposes in the Classic mode. However, a few vehicles are exclusively found on specific maps, like Mirado (in Miramar) and the Rony pickup truck (in Sanhok).

A new Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) is set to be added to the Livik map. The four-seater automobile is compact and can easily traverse across all kinds of terrain.

5) Revamped Cheer Park

The developers have decided to introduce more elements to the new update for PUBG Mobile players who spend time in Cheer Park. A new football field has been added, where users can team up with randoms and compete against an opposing team. Furthermore, a four-seater Wingman will also be available in the revamped Cheer Park.

6) Haptic Feedback system

A new Haptic Feedback system has been added to the new update. The Haptic Feedback feature can be enabled from the basic controls present in the in-game settings. Players will feel their mobile phones vibrate upon dealing damage or killing an enemy. However, vibrations will be paired with more actions if the haptics level is set to High.

7) Changes to the recall feature

The recall feature was added to PUBG Mobile during the 1.8 update. Witnessing the popularity of the feature among fans, Krafton has introduced it time and again in the themed mode maps in later updates.

In the new 2.0 update, the recall feature comes with new quick chat messages and markers. Furthermore, the recalled teammate's view while in the air has been improved.

