TSM Global Director of Mobile confirms legal action on GodLike Esports for allegedly 'poaching' BGMI star Shadow

The esports scenario of the popular battle royale title, BGMI, has recently faced turmoil. A massive turn of events saw Arjun "Shadow" Mandhalkar (still under contract with TSM India) being announced as a player for GodLike Esports, resulting in the two giant organizations getting involved in a social media tussle.

Shadow is amongst the most renowned IGLs in the Battlegrounds Mobile India community. His leadership helped Team Solo Mid finish as winners in different tournaments and scrims. However, TSM's failure to qualify for the BMPS 2022 Season 1 resulted in the pro getting benched from the main lineup.

This was when he started plying his trade for GodLike Esports as "godltryout," which ignited the controversy. The series of events led to TSM confirming that legal action would be taken against GodLike Esports for poaching their gamer.

TSM Global Director of Mobile's take on situation concerning BGMI pro Shadow

The Global Director of Mobile for TSM, Jeff "SuiJeneris" Chau, recently took to his Twitter handle and mentioned that TSM India would be taking the necessary legal action to sort out the matter concerning BGMI pro Shadow.

The head of TSM India, Dunc, emphasized the organization's claim of player poaching. He took to his Twitter handle to express his surprise at how "wild' the esports scene is in India.

Genuinely speechless 🤣 You want to know how WILD esports is in India right now? A team just announced a new player for their BGMI (PUBG Mobile) starting roster, that is still contracted to TSM, without talking to TSM. Genuinely speechless 🤣

He mentioned how he could not apprehend the fact that a contracted gamer could be announced as an addition to another organization.

Krafton India Esports has not responded for over a week regarding this issue when TSM India reached out



Krafton India Esports has not responded for over a week regarding this issue when TSM India reached out

While replying to Dunc, SuiJeneris mentioned that TSM has reached out to Krafton India, but the latter has not responded in a week. He urged Krafton officials to look into the matter.

An esports enthusiast, Moonwalker, has also tweeted a snippet where SuiJeneris has mentioned that TSM will not let GodLike Esports get away easily.

While TSM has been vocal about their accusations of player poaching, GodLike Esports initially remained silent. However, the team finally issued a reply on Instagram, silencing those who called them poachers.

Based on the post, GodLike Esports "detests" abusing and victimizing players. The post also highlights that the organization aims to stay true to its brand name and refrain from indulging in mud-slinging. The team also declared that they would rather disintegrate than spoil someone's career.

With the situation worsening every day, it is to be seen whether Shadow will feature in the upcoming BGMI Masters Series LAN event.

