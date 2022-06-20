GodLike Esports responds to BGMI pro Shadow poaching allegations

Popular BGMI player Arjun "Shadow" is the talk of the town as his transfer to GodLike Esports has sparked a massive controversy in the Indian gaming community.

Shadow is one of the finest IGLs in the BGMI esports scene, and he led Team Solo Mid to championships and podium finishes in multiple tournaments. However, it was the team's failure to qualify for BMPS Season 1 that saw him get benched from the roster. He, therefore, began plying his trade for GodLike Esports as "godltryout" which ignited controversy between the two giant organizations.

The online tussle has created a massive buzz in the Indian gaming community.

How did GodLike Esports respond to TSM India's accusation of them poaching popular BGMI athlete Shadow?

GodLike Esports recently issued a reply to silence those trying to tarnish the organization's name by calling them poachers. Based on the post, GodLike esports does not contribute to abusing and victimizing players. The post also indicates that the organization aims to stay true to its brand name and abhors indulging in mud slinging. The team also stated that they would prefer to "disintegrate instead of trying to spoil someone's career."

This was the only reply that the organization has offered to date since the entire saga regarding Shadow began.

TSM India had previously accused GodLike Esports of player poaching as they had not responded to the former for weeks. TSM India had only allowed Shadow to join GodLike on loan, but the latter had announced the star as part of their permanent lineup with no prior intimation.

Meanwhile, Shadow also took to his Instagram handle to vent his frustration. He thanked his fans and sought their support in "the biggest battle" of his life. He mentioned that he has decided to quit relationships with "toxic" organizations that tend to exploit esports players. He added that he also wanted to improve the conversation around exploitation and harassment in esports.

The player's exact words were:

Dunc (Head of TSM India) took to Twitter to express his shock at how "wild' the esports scene in India is since a contracted player (with TSM) was unveiled as an addition to another organization (GodLike Esports). While replying to a comment, he further affirmed that TSM India would take the necessary legal action to settle the matter.

TSM FTX DUNC @followdunc You want to know how WILD esports is in India right now? A team just announced a new player for their BGMI (PUBG Mobile) starting roster, that is still contracted to TSM, without talking to TSM.



Amidst all the controversy, Shadow's fans are hoping to get to witness their favorite superstar participate in the upcoming BGMI Masters LAN event.

