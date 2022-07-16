BGMI Masters Series Grand Finals Day 3: Overall standings, match summary, top player, and more

The third day of the BGMI Masters Series Finals just got over (July 15). The day was as competitive as the other days, as the teams gave it their all. Team SouL has dethroned Global Esports and sits in the top spot with 73 kills and 139 points. Their first two matches went their way, but they lost their final two matches early.

GodLike maintained their second spot with 66 kills and 131 points, while Global Esports slipped to third place with 130 points. Team 8Bit made a comeback to go up four places and finished in 11th place, while OR Esports slipped to 15th position after a bad day.

BGMI Masters Series Grand Finals Day 3 summary

Team SouL claimed first place after Day 3 of BGMI Masters Series Finals (Image via Loco)

Match 1 - Erangel

After a string of second-place finishes, fan-favorite Team SouL managed to grab their first chicken dinner with the help of 11 kills. The final circle saw a 4v4 between them and Blind, but the former came out on top. Saumraj showed brilliant gun control as he brought his team to third place, while GodLike went all out to grab 14 frags in the match.

Match 2 - Sanhok

The second match played on the rainforest map of Sanhok was won by Team iNSANE Esports. The team took advantage of the favoring circle and grabbed 11 kills in the match. Mac was named MVP of the match for his six frags. Enigma Gaming and Skylightz played passively to grab second and third places, while it was again Team SouL that amassed 10 kills in the match.

Overall standings of BGMI Masters Series Grand Finals after Day 3 (Image via Loco)

Match 3 - Miramar

Team 8Bit displayed patience and prioritized the zone to claim the win in the Miramar map with four kills. Enigma Gaming took advantage of their high position and eliminated Skylightz Gaming, who were looking unstoppable. Global Esports also managed to grab third place with four kills. Both Team SouL and GodLike were eliminated early in the match.

Match 4 - Erangel

Orangutan got its third chicken dinner of the finals with 12 kills. Coordinated gameplay enabled the team to control the final few zones and eliminate all opponents. Skylightz continued to impress by securing placement points, while 8Bit displayed teamplay to claim second place with seven kills. Despite losing two of their players earlier, GodLike held third place after showcasing a fantastic rotation.

Day 3 top performers (Image via Loco)

WizzGOD from Orangutan emerged as the top performer of the day with 10 finishes and 1883 damage. He led his team to grab the fourth position in the overall rankings.

