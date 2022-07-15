BGMI Masters Series Grand Finals Day 3: Teams, schedule, maps, Day 2 summary, and more

Global Esports dethroned GodLike Esports from the first position on the second day of the BGMI Masters Series Grand Finals. After winning a huge 17-kill chicken dinner in the eighth match, the team has accumulated 112 points — which includes 62 kills.

With eight out of 20 matches over, the competition for the trophy is getting stronger day by day. The bottom teams have to do well on the third day as they do not have much time to bounce back from their poor rankings.

The schedule and map order for the third day will be the same as played in the first two days of the tournament. All matches will be livestreamed today on Star Sports 2, Loco, and Glance from 8.00 pm to 11.30 pm.

BGMI Masters Series Grand Finals Day 3 schedule

Match 1 - Erangel - 8.30 pm

Match 2 - Sanhok - 9.15 pm

Match 3 - Miramar - 10.00 pm

Match 4 - Erangel - 10.45 pm

Grand finalists of BGMI Masters Series

Team XO Orangutan Chemin Esports Skylightz Gaming OR Esports GodLike Esports Team Insane Enigma Gaming Nigma Galaxy Team Soul Blind Esports 8Bit Team Enigma Forever Revenant FS Esports Global Esports

Day 2's summary

Chemin Esports claimed an unexpected chicken dinner in the first match thanks to DeltaPG's amazing clutch against Team Soul — who were almost on their way to victory. Both teams are ccurrently in the top five on the overall leaderboard after Day 2.

NODWIN Gaming @NodwinGaming



Watch Grand Finals Day 3 action tomorrow 8 PM IST On

Star Sports | Loco | Glance



#BGMS2022 #RaiseYourGame #nodwingaming #stars #bgmitournament Global Esports with their domination claimed the top spot with 112 points followed by Team Godlike on second position with 94 points.Watch Grand Finals Day 3 action tomorrow 8 PM IST OnStar Sports | Loco | Glance Global Esports with their domination claimed the top spot with 112 points followed by Team Godlike on second position with 94 points. Watch Grand Finals Day 3 action tomorrow 8 PM IST On Star Sports | Loco | Glance#BGMS2022 #RaiseYourGame #nodwingaming #stars #bgmitournament https://t.co/V1KisHHguH

Revenant was able to secure their first chicken dinner with 12 kills in the second match. Chemin Esports managed to reach the final zone once again, but unfortunately got caught by Revenant, which resulted in their exit in second position.

It was the third time in the Grand Finals that Team Soul looked like a strong contender for a chicken dinner in the third match. But they failed to seize it once again due to getting wiped out by Orangutan. Team Forever and GodLike also did well in the match, collecting 19 and 15 points respectively.

The fourth match had several close-combat fights as the final circle shrunk around Yasnaya Polyana's buildings. Global Esports had a brilliant performance and scored 32 points in the match. Chemin Esports survived till the final zone and secured second position with a single kill point.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far