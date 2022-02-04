BGMI pro Destro joins Chemin Esports

A few days ago, BGIS 2021 champion Skylightz Gaming parted ways with their dynamic assaulter Destro shaking up the BGMI scene. It was a surprising move, given that the team had a winning squad. Nonetheless, fans have been eager to learn more about Destro's next move.

Chemin Esports announced signing Destro, aka Ammar Khan. Destro will reunite on a roster with 420op, a former teammate from Team XSpark and Umumba.

Destro is one of the most experienced BGMI players on the scene. He made his name with SynerGE by qualifying for ESL Milan 2019. He later joined Mumbai-based U-Mumba Esports, followed by Team XSpark.

He won the PMCO 2020 Championship, but the Indian government banned PUBG Mobile soon after. After the launch of BGMI, he joined OR Esports, but the team's performance was not up to the mark.

In December 2021, Destro joined Skylightz for Red Bull M.E.O, where the team finished second.

Chemin Esports BGMI journey

Chemin Esports entered the scene in mid-2021 by signing star player Aman. However, the team suffers from instability because players quit frequently. Another player, Viru, left for Soul (now in Team XSpark), while rising talent Juicy left for 8bit.

Two Chemin players (Omega and Akshat) were transferred to Soul a few days ago. So far, the team hasn't been successful. Their best performance came last month in a third-party tournament called SkyEsports Mobile Open, where they secured third place. They also failed to make it past the first round at BGIS 2021.

Before the start of the new season, they will be looking to settle their squad and put their best foot forward in tournaments.

Also Read Article Continues below

Chemin Esports is an Indian esports organization with rosters in Battlegrounds Mobile India and Free Fire. They recently won FFPL 2021 Winter, a major tournament in Free Fire Esports.

Edited by Srijan Sen