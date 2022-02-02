BGIS champions Skylightz Gaming’s Destro leaves the roster

With the conclusion of BGMI's first major, BGIS 2021, Esports organizations in the country are looking to get their rosters straight before the start of the next major tournament.

In a surprising announcement today, Skylightz Gaming bid farewell to their star player, Destro. The announcement came through the social media channels of Skylightz Gaming, where the organization wished him success in his future endeavors.

Skylightz Gaming recently won the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021, so this announcement came as an amazement to all the BGMI fans in the country.

Destro had earlier joined Skylightz Gaming in December last year and competed alongside the team in multiple minor tournaments, having had favorable results. The team finished second in the Red Bull M.E.O Season 4.

Skylightz Gaming BGMI roster

GamlaBoy: Tushar Das Pukar: Pukar Singla Saumraj: Saumya Raj Ronak: Harpreet Singh Janjuha

Destro has been a part of top Esports organizations across the country, including OREsports, Xspark, and UMumba Esports. He competed in the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020: Fall where he, alongside his squad, XSpark, took the top spot.

Following that, Destro joined OREsports where he competed in multiple small-scale events and secured good results.

The first BGMI official tournament, BGIS 2021, had a massive prize pool of 1 crore INR. Skylightz Gaming received 50 lakhs INR after being crowned champion. However, Krafton has not revealed BGMI Esports road map for 2022 as yet.

Ronak, who had been on the bench for the BGIS 2021, will now look to make his way into the roster and cement his place in Skylightz Gaming.

Esports teams in the country will try to seek Destro for their teams, as his experience and gun skill in the Tier-1 scene are definitely an asset.

Skylightz Gaming is a Singapore-based Esports organization, that fields rosters in three regions for PUBG Mobile/BGMI, namely India, Nepal and Indonesia.

