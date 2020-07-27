IND 420op: Reason behind UMumba exit, PMWL expectations, favourite teammate and more

Shivamm '420op' Raghav is a PUBG MOBILE player who currently plays for TeamIND. In his competitive gaming career, 420op has been a part of several organisations like 7Seas and UMumba Esports. He is also present on social media platforms — Instagram and YouTube — by the name 420 Gaming.

In an exclusive chat, 420op tells Sportskeeda about the reason behind leaving UMumba Esports, PMWL expectations, his favourite teammate, and more.

Q: Other than gaming, how were you in studies and which field you had opted?

A: I was an average student in studies. I wasn't really fond of reading books and was least interested in it. I completed class 10th and then dropped out as I didn't want to waste my parents' hard-earned money. Hence, I decided to make my career in acting & modelling.

Q: How was your family support initially when you started gaming?

A: My mother has always supported me in every venture of mine. As my gaming career went from strength to strength, her support and belief in me increased. I also think that one cannot succeed without family support.

Q: Who is your favourite teammate, and why?

A: I'm fond of all of my teammates, but If I had to pick one, my favourite would be Kratos. He is experienced and always helps the team in reaching the safe zone. He also shares all his utilities in the game.

Q: Previous games you used to play before PUBG Mobile?

A: I used to play console games a lot. I love to play open-world games like GTA 5 and Just Cause. I also used to play Mini Militia a lot on my phone.

Q: What was the Turning point of your career?

A: If I had to pick a turning point of my career, I would say PMIT. It made a lot of difference in my career as I played well. The second crucial point would be PMCO Semifinals, as I reached my goal of becoming a Top Fragger.

Q: How has been your Journey from 7Seas to Team IND?

A: It was a long and worthful journey as I did the best that I could do to reach here. At the same time, it was full of hardships too. After leaving 7 Seas, I joined UMumba Esports and then eventually, Team IND.

We're now playing the PUBG Mobile World League, which is a dream come true for me as I'm representing the nation.

Q: What is the reason behind leaving 7 Seas and Umumba Esports?

A: The reason for leaving both the organisations is pretty much the same. In 7 Seas, the lineup disbanded because all the players had a different playing style. In UMumba Esports, the team members were not able to create a good synergy among themselves.. Two players had a completely different game style.

Q: The best tip that you would like to share with an underdog who wants to enter competitive gaming?

A: The best tip I can give to those who want to enter competitive gaming is that don't listen to anyone. There are many who will try and demotivate you. Just keep grinding every day in custom matches and tournaments. Gradually, results will show up.

Q: What are your expectations for the World League?

A: The expectations for the World League are high as the stakes for the tournament are also high.

Q: Who is the person in the community whom you can rely on blindly?

A: There are a lot of close friends in the community, but Scout and Destro are the two whom I can trust blindly.

Q: Who is your Inspiration in PUBG Mobile?

A: I don't have any inspiration as such, as I keep learning new things from everyone. But I'll call Jonathan, Scout, and Gill as the finest players in the Indian Gaming Community.

Q: What pushes you and your team to grind for several hours a day?

A: It's simple for me because I need to be a better version of myself and for that daily grinding is a must.

Q: What are your future plans as a competitive gamer and as a content creator?

A: I have started streaming recently, and I know I am a bit late in this. I will focus on content creation only after the World League as I don't want to have any distractions.