PUBG Mobile: Full schedule of PMCO Fall Split 2020 announced

Here's the complete schedule of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 announced by PUBG Mobile officially.

Players can register for PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2020 till 12th July 2020.

Rabia FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Feature

SHARE

PMCO Fall Split 2020

PMCO Fall Split 2020 registrations have begun and eligible players can register for the tournament on the competition's official website. The registrations for PMCO Fall Split 2020 will go on till 12th July 2020. This article provides details of the schedule of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 competition.

The schedule of the tournament has been announced officially. Here are the details regarding the same:

PMCO Fall Split 2020 Schedule

PMCO Fall Split 2020 has been divided into six stages that will happen over five months. The detailed schedule for PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall is as listed below:

PMCO Fall Split 2020 Schedule

Stage 1 (Registration)

Date: 24th June to 12th July

Advertisement

The squads need to be registered under the region of the country they hail from. If a player doesn't have a team, he/she is suggested to form a new team or join one as the PMCO is only for squads. The list of the regions where PMCO squads can register themselves are as follows:

India

South Asia

Pakistan

Europe

Latam

Middle East & Africa

Wildcard

SEA Wildcard

North America

Brazil

Turkey

CIS

Germany

Iraq

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

Click heere to get the complete list of the countries falling under these regions.

Note: Registration details for Hong Kong China and Macau China regions are yet to be announced by officials and will be announced on the PUBG Mobile official Facebook handle.

Stage 2 (Qualifiers)

Date: 17th July 2020 to 27th July 2020

After registering for the PMCO tournament, teams will have to play PMCO Fall Split 2020 in-game qualifiers that consists of at least eight games and a maximum of 32 games, with a minimum of two games on each map. The top two games from each map i.e. a total of top eight teams will be considered for the final standings, from where the top teams will qualify for the group stage of the competition.

Stage 3 (Regional Group Stage)

Date: August 2020

This stage of the PMCO will feature the top teams from the in-game qualifiers and PMCO Fall Split 2020 Regional Finals. A total of 32 teams will battle against each other in the regional group stage from where the top 24 teams will proceed to the next stage, i.e. the Regional Semifinals.

Moreover, as the PMCO 2020 Fall Split contains more regions in comparison to the previous PMCO 2019 Fall Split, additional group stage slots will be assigned during the online qualifiers.

Stage 4 (Regional Semifinals)

Date: August 2020

The qualified teams from the regional group stage of the PMCO will compete for a place in the Regional Finals, and the top teams with the most points will get a ticket for the PMCO Fall Split Regional Finals 2020.

Stage 5 (Regional Finals)

Date: September 2020

The teams leading in the points table of the Regional Semifinals will battle against each other in the PMCO Fall Split Regional Finals 2020. PMPL 2020 will also be held for South Asia, Europe, America, Wildcard and Middle East & Africa regions before the teams go to the PMWL 2020. The top teams from the other regions will directly proceed to the PUBG Mobile World League 2020.

Stage 6 (World League)

(Date: TBD)

PUBG Mobile World League 2020 will be a global event where teams from around the world will battle for the title. The PMWL 2020 was announced by James Yang, Director of PUBG Mobile Global Esports during PMCO Fall Split Global Finals 2019. PMWL will further set the stage for PUBG Mobile World Championship.

Here's the announcement video of PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2020:

Also Read: Registration process for PMCO Fall Split 2020 explained