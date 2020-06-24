PUBG Mobile: Registration process for PMCO Fall Split 2020 explained

PMCO Fall Split 2020 registrations have been thrown open, and will go on till 12th July.

The PUBG Mobile event offers a massive prize pool of $1,000,000.

PMCO Fall Split 2020

The PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split 2020 was announced on the last date of PUBG Mobile Premier League (PMPL) South Asia, and registrations for the same have finally begun. Eligible players can register between 24th June 2020 to 12th July 2020.

Here are the complete registration process details for the PMCO Fall Split 2020

To register for the PMCO Fall Split 2020, follow the steps mentioned below:

PMCO Fall Split 2020 registration process

Get your team that is going to compete and assign a name to the squad. Visit the PMCO Fall Split 2020 registration link and click on the registration tab. Register your whole squad in the subsequent page. After that, your squad will have to play PMCO Fall Split in-game qualifiers, which will take place from 17th July to 27th July. During the in-game qualifiers, your squad will have to play at least eight games and a maximum of 32 games, with a minimum of two games on each map. The top two games from each map i.e. total of top 8 games will be considered for the final standings, from where top teams will qualify for the group stage.

Note: Registration details for Hong Kong, China and Macau regions are yet to be announced by officials, and they will be announced on the PUBG Mobile official Facebook handle.

PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) 2020 showcases the best PUBG Mobile players and squads from the 16 regions across the world, and will set the stage for the PUBG Mobile World Championship.

PMCO Fall Split 2020 will offer a massive prize pool of $1,000,000, and here is the official announcement made by James Yang, the director of PUBG Mobile Global Esports:

